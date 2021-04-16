Facebook blocks users from sharing news reports on Black Lives Matter co-founder’s mansions

April 16, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Facebook is working to quash distribution of revelations about how the leading Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization’s homosexual co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors has enriched herself, as evidenced by the purchase of no less than four high-end residences totalling $3.2 million.

As reported by the New York Post and the Daily Mail, 37-year-old Khan-Cullors has in recent years purchased a $1.4 million property in Los Angeles (her third in the city) as well as a $415,000, 3.2-acre property in Georgia.

Her latest L.A. property boasts two houses with “soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows,” while the Georgia home features a pool and even a hangar for a private jet. Her other L.A. homes reportedly cost $510,000 and $590,000, and she is apparently considering “property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes,” as well.

The revelations provoked questions about how she could afford such purchases, having been paid just $120,000 from 2013 to 2019 (roughly $17,000 per year) in her capacity as a BLM spokesperson. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation insists that “as a registered 501c3, BLMGNF cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer.”

Khan-Cullors’s primary income appears to come through her “wife,” Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Janaya Khan, a professional public speaker who charges a fee ranging from $25,000-$39,999 per U.S. appearance. Regardless, some of her own allies have questioned the optics of a self-professed Marxist engaging in such extravagant commerce.

“If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” said Hawk Newsome, whose Black Lives Matter Greater New York City is not affiliated with BLMGNF. “It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

As an organization, however, BLM has claimed that questioning Khan-Cullors’s wealth “not only puts Patrisse, her child and her loved ones in harm's way, it also continues a tradition of terror by white supremacists against Black activists.”

Social media giant Facebook apparently agrees, as it has blocked users from sharing both the Post and Mail reports on the story, under the pretext that the stories could enable readers to locate her private residences (a standard Facebook does not consistently apply):

Facebook will not allow you to post this NY Post story or even to message it to another person. (I just tested it).



So Facebook is now effectively opening your mail and reading the contents for ideologically objectionable material.



Anyone worried?https://t.co/L2MqxnK7Ry — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) April 15, 2021

Hi, Cathy,



If only! 😊



Try this one on Facebook and see if they censor it (see below).



Spoiler alert: they don't. https://t.co/GcWMUqmXyW — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) April 15, 2021

Facebook on why it blocked a NY Post article. This all applies to lots of articles on news sites. pic.twitter.com/oEdzX0Hy72 — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 16, 2021

Last fall, social media platforms similarly blocked sharing of the New York Post’s coverage of data gleaned from a discarded laptop belonging to presidential son Hunter Biden, which was never debunked and has recently been authenticated.