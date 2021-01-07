Facebook removes all on-the-ground video of Capitol Hill protest

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Social media giant Facebook announced it is deleting all videos taken during Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol building, ostensibly to prevent “promotion of criminal activity.”

“We have been searching for and removing the following content,” the company said in a statement, “Praise and support of the storming of the US Capitol”; “Calls to bring weapons to locations across the US — not just in Washington but anywhere in the US — including protests”; “Incitement or encouragement of the events at the Capitol, including videos and photos from the protestors,” because “At this point they represent promotion of criminal activity which violates our policies”; “Calls for protests — even peaceful ones — if they violate the curfew in DC”; and “Attempts to restage violence tomorrow or in the coming days.”

Facebook, which has also suspended President Donald Trump (as has Twitter), added that it has updated its label on election content stressing that Joe Biden is the “certified” winner of the presidential election, and has “taken enforcement action consistent with our policy banning militarized social movements like the Oathkeepers and the violence-inducing conspiracy theory QAnon.”

Conservatives have noted that Wednesday’s videos are an invaluable resource for firsthand information about what transpired at the Capitol, and have noted Big Tech’s double-standards in what type of content the industry is willing to let stand:

Dozens of protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building onWednesday after the “March to Save America” rally where the president said supporters would march “over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” where “we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen-and-women” who were meeting to formally object to the certification of electoral votes from a handful of states.

As covered live by LifeSiteNews, viral videos showed groups of protesters engaging in physical altercations with police, pushing against security barricades, breaking through a window, trespassing in congressional offices, and climbing on walls, causing the vote certification to be suspended and lawmakers to be evacuated from the chambers. LifeSite’s on-the-ground reporting indicates many were allowed to enter and simply walked through the building (which is normally open to the public) after the initial breach.

Trump told the breachers to “go home in peace” via tweets and video message, yet a coalition of Democrats and establishment Republicans quickly decided that Trump had “incited” the violence, some by blaming his support of marching to the building (which was a pre-planned part of the event, advertised before Trump’s remarks), others by blaming Trump’s refusal to concede in the first place.