Facebook censors pro-life ad detailing radical Biden-Harris pro-abortion position

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Facebook has once again censored pro-life accounts, this time by flagging two pro-life adverts exposing the pro-abortion policies of presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

The Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List reported today that a 15-second video, outlining the extreme abortion views of Biden and Harris, had been censored by Facebook, due to a fact-check performed by The Dispatch, which rated the video as “partly false.” The voiceover to the video has the script: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support abortion up to the moment of birth, all at taxpayer expense, and they promise to nominate only pro-abortion judges. Biden and Harris: troubling ideas — disturbing polices.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA, issued a statement in response to the censorship: “Big Tech and the media are teaming up to run interference for the Biden-Harris campaign on what is a losing issue for Democrats — their shameful support for abortion on demand through birth. This is the latest example of Facebook censoring political speech and is perfectly timed to shut down SBA List’s vital digital communications as we work to reach eight million voters in key battlegrounds in the final days before Election Day.”

Dannenfelser observed that the claim made in SBA’s video was the same made by Vice President Pence in the vice presidential debate on October 8. She further noted that it is “an argument Kamala Harris didn’t bother refuting herself. Our argument is also backed by the Democratic Party platform, which flatly calls for no limits on abortion.”

The Dispatch has since issued a correction to its original fact-check and removed its rating for the video. However, at the time of writing, the video is still flagged as containing “partly false information.”

The Biden campaign website states that “Biden will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate the constitutional right to an abortion.” He also outlines plans to “[r]estore federal funding for Planned Parenthood.”

President Trump has repeatedly pointed out Biden’s pro-abortion record in the run up to the election. Trump recently tweeted to draw attention to the extreme views held by Biden: “they are fully in favour of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond — which would be execution.”

The Democrats blocked a 2019 bill that would have required medical staff to provide care to “preserve the life and health of the child” born alive, even after an abortion. Kamala Harris was one of those who voted against the bill.

In an article on LifeSite a few days ago, James Agresti explained how Biden’s support for Roe is in fact support for abortion up to birth. Doe v. Bolton, released on January 22, 1973 as a complement to Roe, permits abortion at any stage if claims are made that it is better for the mother’s health to have an abortion. The definition of a health threat is extremely wide and open to interpretation by the abortionist.