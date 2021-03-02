Facebook deletes another LifeSite post as part of its ongoing vaccine censorship

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

March 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Facebook took down yet another LifeSiteNews post that warned about the health risks of the experimental COVID vaccines for pregnant women, making a total of eight LifeSiteNews posts that Facebook has flagged or completely removed in the last month.

The article, “Health officials push pregnant women to get COVID shots, despite known risks,” was a reprint of the original, written and published by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), and was removed by the social media site yesterday.

CHD’s article described the worrisome trend that is being documented, but not reported, about the effect that experimental vaccines are having on pregnant mothers. While the mainstream media are promoting the supposed safety of the injections, CHD observed that official data up to February 12 included 5,923 adverse reactions and 929 deaths after the injections.

Of that number, there were 34 miscarriages and pre-term births. More recent data, from February 18, show the number has risen to 47, with the majority of the reactions happening within five days of the injection.

CHD’s retelling of the events of spontaneous abortions after the vaccines, all taken from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) site, proved to be too much for Facebook’s fact-checking department.

Without warning, the social media giant removed the post, dubbing it to be false information.

The “independent fact-checkers” took issue with the article's title, arguing that “Pregnant women can choose whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. No public health authority is ‘pushing’ pregnant women to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The rebuttal also stated that CHD had misused the VAERS website, adding that “the reporting of a miscarriage following COVID-19 vaccination doesn’t prove that the vaccine caused it, especially given the fact that miscarriage is relatively frequent.” The fact-checkers cited statistics saying that miscarriages occurred “about 10 to 15 percent of known pregnancies.”

Continuing, the fact-checkers proceeded to attack CHD’s entire article, ridiculing the idea that the injections could pose a harm to pregnant mothers and their children, and even adding that “the vaccines might protect pregnant women from an increased risk of severe illness and adverse pregnancy outcomes resulting from natural COVID-19 infections.”

The removal of the article from LifeSite’s Facebook account came without a warning on March 1, after having been posted on February 23. It makes a total of six LifeSite posts removed within the last month by Facebook for “violating Community Standards.”

On the notification about the post’s removal, there was no option to appeal the decision, or even find out which post had been removed.

An additional two posts were given a warning notice last month and labeled missing context.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Facebook for comment about the post removals, but no answer was received before publishing.

However, this instance is yet another example of the social media giant’s pattern of censorship.

Just recently, Facebook’s subsidiary company Instagram banned CHD founder Robert F. Kennedy, the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy. His supposed offense was “sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

However, Kennedy strongly disputed the claim, mentioning to LifeSiteNews that he drew only from official data and peer-reviewed articles. “Every statement I put on Instagram was sourced from a government database, from peer-reviewed publications and from carefully confirmed news stories,” he said. “None of my posts were false.”

In early December, Facebook announced that it would be stepping up its already widespread censorship, focusing on any accounts or posts promoted information contrary to what would be accepted as correct by the company’s anonymous “public health experts.”

“Over the coming weeks we will start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram. This is another way that we are applying our policy to remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to imminent physical harm,” the company stated.

The press release also outlined the kinds of posts and statements that would be removed, promising to delete “false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines.”

Then in early February, Facebook announced yet another step up in its censorship, adding further criteria that would be the subject of censorship. Among the list of subjects marked for removal were any posts stating that “Vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism,” or that “Vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against.”

“Groups, Pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram that repeatedly share these debunked claims may be removed altogether,” the statement mentioned.

Such decisions would seem to tie in with comments Kennedy made about his Instagram ban. “Facebook, the pharmaceutical industry and its captive regulators use the term ‘vaccine misinformation’ as a euphemism for any factual assertion that departs from official pronouncements about vaccine health and safety, whether true or not. This kind of censorship is counterproductive if our objective is a safe and effective vaccine supply.”

Despite Facebook’s official public decisions, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously warned his own staff about the potential dangers of COVID vaccinations. In a leaked email from July 2020, Zuckerberg is seen mentioning how “we just don’t know the long-term side effects” of the injection.