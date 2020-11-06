Facebook deletes ‘Stop the Steal’ group concerned with election fraud

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Less than a day after its inception, Facebook has shut down the “Stop the Steal” group which was created to “give a voice” to the “millions” of Americans who have raised the alarm over the 2020 election vote-counting process.

At the time of the shutdown, the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” group, created by Women for America First, had already amassed around 365,000 members.

In a press release, the group’s Executive Director Kylie Jane Kremer said the shutdown illustrates Facebook’s selective “silencing” of conservative groups.

“In just under 24 hours, 365,000 people all across the country joined our Facebook group. Our group was formed to give a voice to the millions of Americans who are concerned about the vote-counting process,” said Kremer.

“It is absolutely beyond the pale that Facebook would selectively choose to shut down our group. Is this the same standard they are applying to left wing groups? Why isn’t Facebook de-platforming groups like Shut Down DC which are currently claiming the GOP is trying to ‘steal’ the election? The answer is obvious — they are selectively enforcing their new rules to silence conservatives.”

According to Kremer, the group did “everything” it could to ensure that they were operating within Facebook’s terms of service.

“Facebook could have flagged or deleted comments that they believed violated their terms of service or they could have notified us. Instead, they chose to simply shut down the entire group,” said Kremer.

“Despite Facebook’s best efforts, Americans who are concerned about this election and our country’s future will not be stopped. We will continue to organize peaceful protests, rallies and sign-[waving]s across the country and will continue to make every effort to guarantee that every single lawfully cast ballot is counted.”

According to Facebook, the group was shut down due to alleged “worrying calls for violence” from some members of the group.

“The group was organized around the delegitimization of the election process, and we saw worrying calls for violence from some members of the group,” said Facebook in a report by AFP.

“In line with the exceptional measures that we are taking during this period of heightened tension, we have removed the Group ‘Stop the Steal,’ which was creating real-world events.”

Christopher Barron, who serves as the public relations spokesman for Women for America First, told LifeSiteNews that they are focusing all their energy on making sure every legal vote counts.

“Our energy is focused on fighting for every legal ballot being counted,” he told LifeSiteNews. “Facebook has made it clear that conservatives aren’t welcome on their platform.”

Despite some reports to the contrary, as other groups use similar names, Barron confirmed for LifeSiteNews that their “Stop the Steal” Facebook page is still down.

In the aftermath of the U.S. elections, concerns over voter fraud have been raised by President Donald Trump and his supporters over unexpected jumps in votes for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in some states.

Yesterday, Trump tweeted out a claim of victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan in a bold move, in what promises to be a hotly contested melee of lawsuits along with potential recounts to decide who will win the 2020 presidential election.

For his part, Biden seems certain that he is on track to win the U.S. presidency.

Social media companies have come under fire for policies put in place which seem to place a limit on what their users can post during the U.S. election cycle.

Recently, social media giant Twitter announced new restrictions limiting the free speech of its users with regards to the 2020 election, stating, “People on Twitter, including candidates for office, may not claim an election win before it is authoritatively called.”

Twitter has been heavily censoring Trump’s tweets post-election, especially ones regarding his concerns over alleged fraud in the counting of votes in crucial swing states.

Currently, there are claims of vote tampering in four states, which are all critical in determining who the next President will be.

In Nevada, the Trump campaign claims that they have “seen” evidence of votes being counted for those who are deceased along with people who do not have proper residency status in the state. Trump’s legal team is also challenging local state officials not allowing Republican poll watchers to scrutinize the counting of ballots.

Happening overnight in the state of Wisconsin, there was a massive vote dump of 137,000 votes, all for Biden.

In Michigan, a Project Veritas video claims to show a postal service worker who says that he along with his co-workers were told by their supervisor to back-date mail-in ballots not received in time.

Perhaps one of the biggest battles is taking place in the state of Pennsylvania, where a huge number of votes in Philadelphia, around 23,277, were counted “all for Biden.”

LifeSiteNews yesterday launched a petition titled “Stand With President Trump to Protect the Vote,” supporting Trump’s effort to ensure the integrity of the presidential vote.

As of this writing, the petition has over 63,000 signatures.

