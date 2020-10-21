Facebook insider: ‘Facebook is almost an arm of the Democratic Party’

October 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Some Facebook employees are embarrassed by the company’s efforts to limit the spread of a bombshell New York Post report that highlighted evidence of alleged corruption involving Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to comments and chat logs provided to the Post by a Facebook insider.

The ongoing debate over free speech on social media took on new urgency last week when Facebook and Twitter flagged a Post report about emails indicating that Hunter Biden introduced his father, then the Vice President of the United States, to Vadym Pozharskyi, a top adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, less than a year before the elder Biden openly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor tasked with investigating the company. The emails, obtained from a discarded laptop owned by Hunter, also appear to detail how the Biden family made millions by selling meetings with the vice president around the world.

Twitter locked the Post’s account and temporarily forbade sharing the link to the report, while Facebook representative Andy Stone said the company would be “reducing its distribution on our platform.”

“Facebook is almost an arm of the Democratic Party — an arm of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party,” an unnamed Facebook insider told the Post in an interview published Monday. The platform’s staffers are “intentionally trying to swing people further to the left.”

The insider provided screenshots of conversation logs on the anonymous chat network Blind, which tech industry employees allegedly use to speak freely about their respective companies. “To gain access to the Facebook network on Blind, a user must sign up using his or her Facebook work e-mail address,” the report explains. “The posters, in other words, are verified Facebook employees (and ex-employees in a few cases).”

In the chat, Facebook employees discussed how they were “shocked” and “ashamed” by Facebook’s latest actions.

“Why do people hate Facebook?” one person asked rhetorically. “Here is one reason. Freaking one sided decision. We didn’t have problems circulating leaked Trump tax or any other s*** surrounding Trump or covid.”

“Employees want Trump to lose,” another commenter said. “If that means rigging [the platform] against him, they don’t care.” Another warned, “We’re now begging to be regulated.”

The insider told the Post he sees no reason to expect Facebook to reform itself from within.

“The whole thing is run by super-woke millennials and gen-Xers,” he explained. “This overwhelming majority of people make sure there’s no chance of breaking through the ideological barrier [...] if you’re left-wing, you can say what you want. But if you’re conservative — or even just apolitical — you have to go on this anonymous app” to express your views openly.

These are only the latest confirmations of Facebook’s left-wing internal culture. Two Facebook whistleblowers came forward this summer to attest that the platform aggressively discriminates against conservatives on a global scale for the purpose of influencing election outcomes.

One provided footage of content moderators openly discussing how they would like to delete “every Donald Trump post I see on the timeline” and “delete all Republicans ... for terrorism” if they so much as post a photo “wearing a MAGA hat.” The other described witnessing moderators “deleting on average 300 posts or actioning 300 posts a day” in a way “that just targeted conservatives or favored liberals,” with personnel equating Trump supporters with violent hate groups, while expressly making an exception for overtly-hateful posts by the moderators’ LGBT allies in the name of supporting so-called “pride” month.

The New York Post’s experience has renewed calls for the federal government to step in. Many have advocated modifications to the federal law that immunizes websites from liability for user content, while Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has called on the Federal Elections Commission to investigate whether their suppression of the story, less than a month before the presidential election, qualifies as an illegal in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign.

The Justice Department filed a major antitrust lawsuit against Google this week, but internal divisions among Republicans have delayed plans to force the heads of Facebook and Twitter to explain themselves before the Senate Judiciary Committee.