Facebook, Instagram to ban all promotion of ‘conversion therapy’ as ‘hate’

PETITION: Tell Trump Christians can’t accept SCOTUS ruling imposing LGBT ideology! Sign the petition here.

July 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Facebook and its photo platform Instagram are banning any content advertising or promoting treatment to overcome unwanted same-sex attraction, the internet giant announced.

The ban comes under the auspices of its policies against “hate speech,” CNN reported, and follows a controversy over the UK-based Christian organization Core Issues Trust, which “works with people who voluntarily seek to change from a ‘gay’ lifestyle to a gender-affirming one.”

“The Church of Christ has a responsibility to support, with patience, understanding, sensitivity and respect, individuals who chose to work through those issues that have led to the homosexual impulse,” the group says. “The process of change is often exceedingly painful and requires the support of skillful mentors and a loving community in order to promote wholeness and restoration.”

That stance is hateful, according to Instagram.

"We don't allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services," said Tara Hopkins, Instagram's public policy director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "We have removed violating content from @coreissuestrusttv. We are always reviewing our policies and will continue to consult with experts and people with personal experiences to inform our approach.”

Despite common left-wing insistence that so-called “conversion” therapy is junk science (based largely on associating professional counselors with examples of fringe, outdated practices such as electric shock), there are studies that indicate, and former homosexuals who attest to, reparative therapy’s success in improving their lives.

The latter, such as Angel Colon and Drew Berryessa, say they want others currently struggling with unwanted same-sex attraction to have access to the same help overcoming it.

“We’re not talking about taking choices off the table,” said an attendee of a 2018 rally of ex-gays and transgenders outside the California statehouse, a former lesbian who’s now happily married to a man and has two children. “We are talking about putting more choices on the table.”

“We've had this treatment now from Mailchimp, from PayPal and from Facebook. And in each case it's been instant and unilateral in response to complaints,” Core Issues Trust founder Mike Davidson told Christianity Today. “I also think this censorship flags up the totalitarian nature of the LGBT left-wing movement (...) It may seem at the moment like conversion therapy is only relevant to a few people in the country. In fact, it has great significance because once it's banned, the left will only go further and there will be no stopping them.

“We are effectively seeing the blossoming of cultural Marxism,” he warned. “It's a Marxist revolution right in front of our eyes but this is not being discerned by the Church, which tries to blend, appease and comply -- to its detriment.”