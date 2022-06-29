Facebook labels Jane’s Revenge a terrorist group for attacks on pro-life centers

The label 'terrorist group,' reserved for the most dangerous and violent entities, subjects Jane's Revenge to Facebook's strictest 'Tier 1' speech limits.

(LifeSiteNews) – Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has labeled militant pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge as a terrorist organization.

On June 25, the day following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, an internal bulletin from Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Instagram and Facebook, recognized Jane’s Revenge as a terrorist organization, subjecting it to the company’s most strict censorship policies, as reported by The Intercept.

According to the company, Jane’s Revenge is “a far-left extremist group that has claimed responsibility on its website for an attack against an anti-abortion group’s office in Madison, Wisconsin in May 2022. The group is responsible for multiple arson and vandalism attacks on pro-life institutions.”

The label “terrorist group,” reserved for the most dangerous and violent entities, including hate groups, drug cartels, and mass murderers, subjects Jane’s Revenge to Facebook’s strictest “Tier 1” speech limits.

The announcement, titled “[EMERGENCY Micro Policy Update] [Terrorism] Jane’s Revenge,” was filed to the company’s internal Dangerous Individuals and Organizations rulebook.

As a result, posts by or in support of Jane’s Revenge will be treated with the same speech restrictions against “praise, support, and representation” applied to the Islamic State and Hitler.

Last month, Facebook labeled Jane’s Revenge’s actions as a “Violating Violent Event” as the group took credit for an arson attack against Wisconsin Family Action’s headquarters.

The radical pro-abortion group has publicly claimed responsibility for attacks against pro-life organizations and churches across America. Jane’s Revenge has declared “open season” on pro-lifers, promising to escalate their violent attacks.

There have been over 20 attacks on pregnancy centers across the U.S. since the draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court‘s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches have faced violence, vandalism and even arson in the wake of the pro-life ruling.

The violence appears to have no end in sight, with the Department of Homeland Security predicting that terrorist attacks could continue “for weeks” after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

