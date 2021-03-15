Facebook senior exec admits social media giant too powerful, Zuckerberg needs to be stopped

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Project Veritas released a new report in which Facebook's global planning chief acknowledges the vast extent of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s power and pleads for government intervention to stop the company from “doing a lot of damage in the world.”

Undercover footage published by Project Veritas shows Benny Thomas criticize the power in Zuckerberg’s hands. “No king in the history of the world has been the ruler of two billion people, but Mark Zuckerberg is – and he’s 36. That’s too much for a 36-year-old," Thomas said. "You should not have power over two billion people. I just think that’s wrong.”

Thomas described Facebook’s growing tech monopoly as wielding “too much power,” arguing that “Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Oculus, WhatsApp: they all need to be separate companies.” He added that he “would break it up and I would remove Zuck(erberg) as the CEO.”

Thomas explained that Zuckerberg “owns a controlling stake in the company. So you can't do it the usual way that you do it in corporate, which is the board can just fire you, right? The board can’t do that to Zuck. The board can’t do that to Larry Page and Sergey Brin (Google) because they own too much of the company. They're too powerful.”

Thomas went so far as to describe Facebook and Google as “no longer companies,” but “countries.”

“They’re more powerful than any country … they must be stopped.”

“I would break up Facebook, which means I would make less money probably – but I don't care,” he said.

Thomas also revealed that Facebook’s algorithms are subject to biases, encoded by the people responsible for creating them. “There’s always built-in (algorithmic) bias … Guess what? Human beings wrote that code,” he said. Thomas explained that the biases can be “weaponized” to isolate groups of people likely to fit into different social categories with just a few data points.

As an example, Thomas said that using the algorithm to search for someone who “lives in an all-white town,” as well as defining their religious preference and education, could identify users as “likely to be racist.”

“Data is very powerful. Like you can tell a lot from just a few data points,” he said.

Thomas noted that many people lack an understanding of how the company and its platform operates, giving Facebook the freedom to function largely unopposed. “Most people don’t understand these things and most people don’t think about them — which is why a lot of s**t goes down because a lot of people aren’t paying attention,” he said.

“We’re re-looking at the algorithms, but it's such a massive and complicated thing that it takes time to fix it. Honestly, I think we need to bite the bullet and do it quicker, but you lose a lot of money as well if you do that.”

He later admitted to being part of a voter registration drive with Facebook to recruit voters for now-President Joe Biden, which he said was “one of the things I worked on that made me happy.”

“These are the kinds of things — this is the good side of Facebook,” Thomas said. “This is the kind of thing that you can only do with a company that has the sheer scale and reach of Facebook. We set ourselves a goal of registering four million new people and we went over that target, we did 4.5 (million) … it’s a lot.”

The undercover reporter who taped Thomas on camera revealing this information observed that the voter registration drive helped Biden win the 2020 election, to which Thomas replied, “Exactly, I think so too.”

Concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), Thomas warned that “AI is running social media, but AI can do more than run social media.”

“AI is essentially evolving to become like human intelligence. Then, it’s going to go beyond human intelligence and at that point, humans are expendable.”

“If you ever went to a picnic – we would not spend one minute thinking about the ants that we stepped on the grass, right? From AI, we will become like those ants … So, I might be killing hundreds of ants when I walk in the park, I don’t know, and I don’t care. It’s not a thing that I care about. We will be like those ants,” he said.