Facebook shuts down Christian page for warning homosexuality is a sin

March 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Katrima Smalley operated the “Jesus Word Is True” Facebook page for more than 11 years, accumulating more than 800,000 followers in the process. But the Christian page has been shut down since last November on the grounds that its affirmation of Biblical teaching on homosexuality constitutes “hate speech.”

According to screenshots provided by Smalley to LifeSiteNews, Facebook came down on her page for sharing an image of a sign that reads, "Warning: drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters -- Hell Awaits You – Repent – Only Jesus Saves." The sign is a restatement of the Bible’s warning in First Corinthians 6:9-10 that the “unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God.”

In response, Facebook determined that the sign violated its “standards on Hate Speech,” and “unpublished” it entirely. Smalley says she reached out to Facebook support more than 70 times, in addition to contacting the Better Business Bureau, with no success.

She noted that she also reported for “hate speech” an individual who repeatedly posted that the page was a “cult,” but only received a message back stating that the insult “doesn’t go against one of our specific Community Standards” and suggested that she simply block or unfollow the offender.

“The Bible tells us to speak the truth in love in Ephesians 4:15,” Smalley tells LifeSiteNews. “We just stated what the Bible says. The Bible is not hate, it is the truth (...) We did not promote hate of any sort or harm to anyone.”

This is a recurring issue on Facebook. The social media giant has been criticized for suppressing or otherwise discriminating against many right-of-center pages and posts, while multiple analyses have found that Facebook’s algorithm changes instituted at the beginning of 2018 disproportionately impacted conservative politicians and websites. Last year, an insider revealed that Facebook “deboosts” traffic to several mainstream conservative sites.

Christian, pro-life and pro-family voices in particular have faced significant difficulties on Facebook, including LifeSiteNews, Save the Storks, the American Pregnancy Association, Elizabeth “Activist Mommy” Johnston, and the pro-life films Gosnell and Roe v. Wade: The Movie.