Fact check: Dr. Oz is connected to the World Economic Forum, the group behind the ‘Great Reset’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a GOP Senate candidate, was a member of the World Economic Forum, the head of WEF’s ‘Global Leaders of Tomorrow’ health initiative, and developed a ‘health manual’ for the WEF aimed at ‘millions’ of people who he said had ‘abdicated responsibility for their own well being and the overarching needs of society.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Ahead of Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary election on Tuesday, posts circulating online have drawn attention to the fact that Dr. Mehmet Oz, a celebrity physician and TV host vying for the GOP nomination, has connections to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The WEF is a left-wing lobbying group known for hosting international government and business elites at annual summits in Davos, Switzerland. In 2020, the WEF notably launched its “Great Reset” program “to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies.”

The project, which counts the support of U.N. Secretary-General António Gutteres and Biden administration climate czar John Kerry, seeks to transform the global financial system according to the tenets of “stakeholder capitalism,” an economic framework condemned by critics as a form of socialism. Other focuses of the “Great Reset” include “digital identity,” “LGBTI inclusion,” “vaccination,” and “global governance,” according to the WEF’s website.

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” WEF founder and chairman Klaus Schwab said of the “Great Reset” in June 2020.

What about Dr. Oz?

Kathy Barnette, a fellow GOP Senate candidate, has slammed Oz in recent days over his links to the WEF, as have several posts on social media. Polling shows Oz in a statistical tie with Barnette, a pro-life, conservative commentator and businesswoman.

In an interview with Newsmax on Monday, Oz criticized Barnette’s claims about his involvement with the WEF as “distractions” and “ancient history.”

But he didn’t deny the accusations, and the record shows that Oz’s ties to the World Economic Forum run deep and go back decades.

Oz: World Economic Forum ‘Global Leader of Tomorrow’

Oz, a Muslim and son of Turkish immigrants, initially rose to fame as a celebrity heart surgeon known for merging Eastern spirituality with Western medical practices.

The World Economic Forum named him a “Global Leader of Tomorrow” in 1999, around the time he released his book Healing from the Heart, which details how he combines traditional medicine with “such Eastern techniques as acupuncture and chi-gong, as well as such controversial therapies as hypnosis, music, massage, reflexology, aromatherapy, and energy healing.” Oz was as a WEF “Global Leader of Tomorrow” for five years, until 2004.

At the World Economic Forum in 2002, Oz presented what he called a “health manual for society” aimed at “millions” of people who he said had “abdicated responsibility for their own well being and the overarching needs of society.”

“While searching for a mythical operating theatre for society, I was invited to visit a group of influential decision makers at the World Economic Forum,” he explained in an ABC News article that referred to him as “a member of the World Economic Forum.”

Oz’s health model, called the “The Possible Human,” argued for treating health as “not just a right” but as “an economic resource” and urged “partnering the private and public sectors in addressing global — and local — health policy,” according to a news release from Columbia University, which Oz joined as a professor in 2001.

Oz served as head of the health initiative of the WEF’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow program, and his “The Possible Human” project emerged out of that role, according to the news release.

The article adds that Oz was chosen as a Global Leader of Tomorrow through previous meetings of the World Economic Forum that he attended.

“I originally participated in the World Economic Forum as a Columbia University faculty member, mainly because of my joint initiatives in mechanical heart support and integrative medicine,” Oz said. “But the bigger topic I have addressed is health care and technology, and specifically, the economics of this issue.”

“We now have advanced medical technology; the question we must ask is, which technology yields the greatest benefit for society?”

Oz continued his public involvement with the WEF for several years, attending the World Economic Forum summit in 2012 and writing articles for the organization. Sanford R. Climan, CEO of Oz’s company Oz Media, LLC, is also an adviser to the World Economic Forum and its Davos summit.

Though Oz has sought to distance himself from the WEF since announcing his candidacy, many of his recent stances have aligned with those of the globalist group that backed his early career.

Like the WEF, Dr. Oz has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ movement. He denounced therapy for homosexuality at the insistence of pro-LGBT lobby groups in 2012 and has extensively promoted transgender lifestyles, as LifeSiteNews has reported. In a 2008 interview with National Review of Medicine, Oz defined himself as “not socially conservative” and noted his opposition to “intruding into the private lives of homosexuals.”

Oz has also strongly endorsed COVID-19 vaccination, describing the controversial jabs as a “gift to the world” and producing an ad for the Turkish government encouraging vaccination in 2021. And Oz has on numerous occasions repeated claims of widespread “systemic racism” and racial bias, other touchstones of the “Great Reset.”

VERDICT:

Dr. Mehmet Oz is connected to the World Economic Forum. The celebrity doctor has been a member of the WEF, attended the group’s meetings, led the health initiative of the WEF’s “Global Leaders of Tomorrow” program, and oversaw what he described as a “health manual for society” for the organization.

