Fact-check? Left-wing PolitiFact claims gender ‘goes beyond male and female’

March 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The left-wing “fact-checkers” of PolitiFact have weighed in on a hallway duel between Democrat Rep. Marie Newman and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over biological sex, claiming “science” makes it “clear” that “gender identity goes beyond male and female.”

Last week, Newman tweeted a video of herself erecting a transgender pride flag outside her congressional office to taunt Greene, whose office is across the hall. Greene responded with her own video, placing outside her door a sign reading, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE ‘Trust the Science!’”

On Thursday, PolitiFact published an article purporting to explain that biological sex has “more outcomes than simply male and female,” and that gender is a distinct concept which “derives its meaning from the society in which one lives.”

“Human nature is diverse in many ways that goes beyond simply biological and anatomical differences between people, and we are coming to understand that gender is such a characteristic that can be both complicated and personal,” PolitiFact quotes Brown University’s Dr. Jason Rafferty. “A person’s gender identity may be masculine, feminine, a combination of both or neither, or it may shift over time.”

While PolitiFact concedes that sex is biologically determined, “sometimes, there’s a discrepancy between someone’s sex assigned at birth and their biological, physiological or physical characteristics. Intersex is a term that’s used to describe any variation in sex characteristics, which can sometimes be related to chromosomes and hormones.”

Biological sex is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. Actual cases of hermaphroditism, in which people are born with ambiguous genitalia or their apparent sex doesn’t match their chromosomes, are extremely rare. More significantly, they are considered to be disorders, meaning their existence does not contradict Greene’s point about there being only two legitimate sexes.

Despite LGBT activists’ efforts to frame objective medical analysis of gender confusion as bigoted, University of Toronto psychiatry professor Ray Blanchard, a recognized expert who was a member of the team that wrote the the fifth edition of the American Psychiatric Association (APA)’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), has argued that “transsexualism and milder forms of gender dysphoria” should still be recognized as “types of mental disorder.”

NewsBusters notes that the various “experts” PolitiFact interviewed for the article have records as ideology-driven academics and left-wing activists. “There’s no sign that [authors Daniel] Funke and [Miriam] Valverde ever sought a conservative counterpoint on this story loaded up with liberals,” Tim Graham writes.

PolitiFact has a long history of bias in its ostensibly-impartial “fact checks.” It has disputed the accuracy of describing abortion as “death,” promoted the false narrative that a 2011 pro-life bill would have “redefined rape,” run interference for Virginia Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam’s position on infanticide, and more. The National Pulse reports that its founder, Bill Adair, was the 2012 “journalist in residence” for the U.S.-China Education Trust (USCET), which “hosts various journalism programs aimed at advising Chinese Communist Party-run media outlets and journalism schools.”