Faith leaders pray with Trump in the Oval Office, sing ‘How Great Thou Art’

'I hope my greatest legacy, when it's all finished, will be known as a peacemaker and a unifier,' President Donald Trump said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ministers who were invited to the Executive Mansion in Washington, D.C. to witness the signing of President Donald Trump’s historic executive order establishing the White House Faith Office prayed with the president as he sat at the Resolute desk and afterward sang hymns in the Roosevelt Room next door.

“As the Bible says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ And in that end, I hope my greatest legacy, when it’s all finished, will be known as a peacemaker and a unifier,” President Trump said.

“As the Bible says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ And in that end, I hope my greatest legacy when it’s all finished, will be known as a peacemaker and a unifier.” —President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ArXe38r1EY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 8, 2025

“President Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House Faith Office to empower faith-based organizations, community groups, and houses of worship,” noted a White House social media post, explaining that “This initiative strengthens families, uplifts communities, and protects religious liberty.”

🙏President Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House Faith Office to empower faith-based organizations, community groups, and houses of worship. This initiative strengthens families, uplifts communities, and protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/SerKq9scuf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 8, 2025

One of the participants, Pastor Travis Johnson, posted a video of the ministers singing “How Great Thou Art” immediately after the signing.

This “JUST HAPPENED just outside of the Oval Office in the Roosevelt Room,” Johnson wrote. “Even the White House shall be called (a) house of prayer.”

‼️JUST HAPPENED just outside of the Oval Office in the Roosevelt Room. Even the White House shall be called house of prayer. Would you join me in praying for President Trump and our United States of America? pic.twitter.com/gNZpsnH5zO — Pastor Travis Johnson (@BasedPastorTrav) February 8, 2025

The gathering capped a week of events highlighting the Trump administration’s commitment to supporting faith and protecting religious liberty, beginning with his hosting of the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

A statement from the White House on Friday underscored President Trump’s commitment to protecting religious as evidenced in his first 19 days in office:

In his first week, President Trump pardoned Christians and pro-life activists who were persecuted by the weaponized Biden Administration for praying and peacefully living out their faith.

President Trump reinstated service members forced out of the military over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including those discharged over their religious objections to the vaccine.

Last week, President Trump signed executive actions to ensure Federal overreach and taxpayer dollars will no longer force individuals to violate their commitment to life.

Yesterday, President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias.

“Faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship have tremendous ability to serve individuals, families, and communities through means that are different from those of government and with capacity and effectiveness that often exceeds that of government,” declares Trump’s executive order, creating the new White House Faith Office.

“These organizations lift people up, keep families strong, and solve problems at the local level,” notes the directive, referring to the Catholic notion of subsidiarity.

Share











