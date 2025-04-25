Faithful Catholic school trustee on a mission to bring Rosary back to Ontario classrooms

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board trustee Paula Dametto-Giovanozzi is reviving the Rosary Apostolate in Caledon and Dufferin, distributing over 10,000 blessed Miraculous Medals and Rosaries to students and staff in Catholic schools starting in May.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Rosary is set to return to many Ontario classrooms thanks to an initiative by Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board trustee Paula Dametto-Giovanozzi.

In an April 23 email announcement, Paula Dametto-Giovanozzi shared that she will revive the Rosary Apostolate to the school regions of Caledon and Dufferin, beginning with giving over 10,000 students and staff blessed Miraculous Medals and Rosaries this May.

“It brings me great joy to announce the exciting expansion of the Rosary Apostolate into the beautiful regions of Caledon and Dufferin,” she wrote.

The Rosary Apostolate is a longstanding tradition in Catholic schools across Brampton, Mississauga, and the greater Toronto area. The initiative was started by 1997 by Sister Marilina Cinelli to bring the Rosary to classrooms.

“Their mission began as a humble response to teachers and principals who wished to bring the Holy Rosary into their classrooms — and it quickly blossomed into a cherished tradition across the region,” Dametto-Giovanozzi explained.

However, after the COVID “pandemic,” the Apostolate stopped its ministry in the Caledon region. When Dametto-Giovanozzi reached out to Cinelli to ask how she could volunteer for the group, Cinelli instead asked her to take over the Apostolate as regional director.

“Though I felt overwhelmed, I placed my trust in God’s grace — and the journey began,” she revealed.

Along with a growing team, Dametto-Giovanozzi is working to revive the Apostolate to allow outreach to all Catholic schools in Caledon and Dufferin running from October to May.

“One of the most moving aspects of this ministry is witnessing the deep peace that descends over classrooms as students and staff come together to pray,” she shared. “Teachers often share how much they missed these visits and how grateful they are for our return.”

“As a personal devotee of the Holy Rosary and member of an online Rosary prayer group, I have witnessed firsthand the abundant graces and miracles that flow from this prayer,” Dametto-Giovanozzi continued. “And now I am thrilled to share some extraordinary news with our community.”

For their first project, the Apostolate will send a blessed Miraculous Medal and Rosary to every student and staff member in all Catholic schools throughout Caledon and Dufferin.

“That’s over 10,000 medals and rosaries — a tangible sign of Our Lady’s loving presence in our schools,” she revealed.

“Together, let’s bring the powerful intercession of the Holy Rosary back into the hearts of our schools,” Dametto-Giovanozzi declared.

