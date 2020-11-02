Faithful Catholics picket Biden exiting Sunday Mass: ‘No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden’

GREENVILLE, Delaware, November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Faithful Catholics protested Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as he entered and exited morning Mass this past Sunday in Greenville, Delaware.

The demonstrators held signs saying, “No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden,” “Joe, No devout Catholic supports Abortion,” and “Joe Biden Equals Abortion, Euthanasia and Infanticide.”

As the former vice president entered St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, they are reported to have urged him to “repent for your soul,” and upon his exit they chanted, “Joe, you’re a disgrace to the Catholic faith!”

Two waited for Biden to leave church and chanted “Joe, you’re a disgrace to the Catholic faith.” pic.twitter.com/6foOU3RjVu — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 1, 2020

The former vice president has often emphasized his Catholic identity throughout his political career. For example, in a formal statement in August, he asserted, “my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life.”

But while Mr. Biden publicly emphasizes his being a practicing Catholic, he remains a zealous supporter of decriminalized preborn child killing, which the Catechism of the Catholic Church affirms to be always “gravely contrary to the moral law” and an “abominable crime.” Though the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has ranked opposition to legal abortion as the “preeminent priority” for faithful citizenship, Mr. Biden advocates the codifying of Roe v. Wade into federal law and promises to appoint pro-abortion justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition to his ardent support of homosexual unions, Biden has also promised to reimpose Obamacare mandates forcing the Little Sisters of the Poor and other Christian organizations to violate their religious principles in the funding of contraception and abortifacients.

For these reasons, and more, several activist pro-life Catholic priests have repeatedly affirmed the validity of the slogans displayed by the protestors above.

Fr. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, told LifeSiteNews in July that “not only can Catholics not vote for (Joe) Biden in good conscience, but they can’t vote for Democrats, period. And neither can anyone else.”

“It’s time to stop pretending we can be neutral. The Democrat Party has set itself up against the Church, against the unborn, and against America,” said Pavone. “They do not deserve one ounce of power in this country, and anyone who gives it to them shares the guilt of all the evil they do. And that starts with our religious leaders.”

Fr. Michael Orsi, a former chaplain of Ave Maria School of Law in Naples wrote, “The devil has made his home among the leadership of the Democratic Party for some time now, and found it a most hospitable environment.”

Father Stephen Imbarrato, an activist pro-life Catholic priest, a regular on EWTN, and a member of Red Rose Rescues, declared simply, unequivocally, “No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden.”

“He is a walking and talking scandal to his Catholic faith and has rightly been refused the Eucharist because he persists in ongoing mortal sin thus separating himself from communion with the Church. He scandalizes the Catholic faith in so many ways that objectively he actually seems ‘anti Catholic’ in his beliefs.”

In October 2019, Mr. Biden was denied Holy Communion by Fr. Robert E. Morey of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, South Carolina. “Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching,” he said.

If February of last year Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, Washington said that pro-abortion “Catholic” politicians should not present themselves for communion in his diocese. A few months later Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois issued a similar warning.

