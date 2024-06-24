Faithful Catholics prayerfully protest drag ‘nuns’ reading to children at California library

The American TFP organized a petition and rosary rally of reparation outside a California library, opposing a children’s reading event led by the blasphemous ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’

(Tradition, Family, Property) — What should a Catholic do when he finds out that a group of blasphemous drag “nuns” will be reading to children in a public library?

Protest.

That’s why The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) organized a rosary rally of reparation outside of a California library as the Russian River Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence held a story time for children.

The “sisters” are a group of men who provocatively dress as nuns and hold satirical events that denigrate the Catholic faith.

A couple of weeks ago, we found out that this group would be reading to children at the Guerneville Regional Library.

The library district’s website invited locals to “join the Russian River community and the local Sisters for a fun and fabulous storytime for all ages! A Guerneville Pride tradition.” [Emphasis added]

Taking up arms

Shortly after finding out about the event, we launched a petition asking the director of the Sonoma County Library system, Erika Thibault, to immediately cancel the event. It gathered over 20,000 signatures, showing that Americans are tired of seeing the LGBT movement targeting faithful Catholics and young children.

On June 21, three of us drove to the county library headquarters to hand-deliver the petitions. We handed them over to the deputy library director, Dara Bradds, who assured us that she would give the petitions to the director, Erika Thibault.

However the offensive event was not cancelled, and on June 22, a force of concerned Catholics arrived at the library – just 30 minutes before the story time was set to take place.

We unfurled a banner that read: “The blasphemous ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ teach children to love sin and hate God’s Law. We vehemently protest this attack on our Faith!”

Once everything was set up, we recited the Joyful, Sorrowful, and Glorious mysteries of the rosary, which is the greatest spiritual weapon in the fight against evil.

The evil we were fighting against was right before our eyes. It was saddening to watch parents leading young toddlers into the library. It was particularly hard to see that they were being introduced to immoral, anti-Catholic behavior at such a young age. Thankfully, the story time event didn’t seem too popular, and we only saw a handful of parents arrive with their children.

Instead, we faced off with about 50 counter protestors, most of whom were older. They explicitly expressed their hatred of Catholics.

One woman told one of our volunteers, “I have a personal hatred for you. If you ever come back, I will destroy your car.”

We also heard other hateful quotes, such as:

“I hate Catholics because you all are [explitive] pedophiles!”

“Go back to hell where you came from!”

“You’re a devil! I can see it in your eyes!”

“Children are safer in a room full of drag queens than a room full of priests!”

Unfortunately, we also caught a glimpse of two of the drag “nuns,” who wore garish attire that made a caricature of a religious habit.

We saw another man who was a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who identified as a “priest.” He recited a blasphemous version of the Hail Mary while we prayed the rosary.

One woman challenged TFP bagpiper Evan Olwell, asking him, “Why are you against the Sisters? They give so much money to the community.” He responded: “Judas also gave money to the poor.” She threw her hands up in confusion and scurried away.

One counter-protestor asked him, “Do you actually believe in Fatima?” Olwell responded, “Of course!” After that, the man began to laugh hysterically.

At that moment, it was clear to all of us that we were facing off with anti-Catholic bigotry.

However, we were not discouraged. “The more opposition we faced, the louder we prayed,” said TFP bagpiper William Gossett. “We gave pious ejaculations that reflected our joy to defend moral values.”

One woman approaches us, saying: “Thank you so much for doing this! I live around here, and I am tired of having to deal with all this stuff!”

Locals especially thanked us for sending two bagpipers, who gave the rally dynamism. Throughout the rally, we played Marian and patriotic hymns that brought smiles to the faces of those attending.

During this rally, the bagpipes earned a new nickname from the pro-sin rioters: “the horns of hate.”

After reciting the rosary and enduring anti-Catholic bigotry for an hour and a half, we finished our rally.

The results

This rally was a victory. Thanks to the rally participants, this sickening event did not pass by unnoticed. Instead, thousands of God-fearing Americans were warned and encouraged to take action, forcing the anti-Catholic drag group to deal with bad publicity.

Additionally, this prayer protest set a precedent. Even on short notice, faithful Catholics are capable of organizing massive petition drives and protests. These are becoming increasingly important, as the left grows more and more brazen.

Finally, this rally made reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. June belongs to His Heart, but LGBT agitators have hijacked it for the sin of pride.

The rally, however, reaffirmed a truth that is being ignored in a godless world. Just as Our Lord was being ridiculed by the impious, pious Catholics honored Him and declared, “Christ Is King!”

This is what happened in Guerneville that day. Nothing less.

Reprinted with permission from Tradition, Family, Property.

