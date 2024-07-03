Faithful Catholics verbally abused by LGBT activists while protesting sacrilegious ‘Pride Mass’

Catholics in New Jersey were accosted by pro-LGBT activists while holding a rosary rally on June 23 in reparation for a so-called 'Pride Mass' that was taking place later that same day.

(LifeSiteNews) — In late June, Catholics in New Jersey holding a rosary rally in reparation for a so-called “Pride Mass” being offered in the area were confronted by ornery LGBT activists.

On June 23, Catholics gathered at 3:30 p.m. in Maplewood, New Jersey, to hold a rosary rally in reparation for a so-called “Pride Mass” that was being held at 4:30 p.m. that same day at St. Joseph Church. According to rally organizer Kevin Cortright, a small group of Catholics were praying peacefully when they were met with opposition by activists.

In comments sent to LifeSiteNews, Cortright explained that as “we were praying our rosaries, large groups of LGBT activists began to arrive and shout obscenities at us and made signs blaspheming our Blessed Lord.”

“We continued to pray and ignored the protesters, as we were more concerned about making reparation for the sacrilege that was occurring,” said Cortright.

Cortright elaborated that it was around that time that members of Catholic group Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) also appeared on scene to aid in the rosary rally’s efforts, holding up their signature “America Needs Fatima” signs – a reference to the 1917 apparitions of Our Lady in Fatima, Portugal.

According to Cortright, the TFP’s presence did not stop the LGBT activists, who instead “became increasingly upset with us,” and attempted to “drown out our prayers with loud music” and “irreverent dancing.”

“They were also shouting at the police officers intending to keep the two groups separated,” he explained, adding that after the so-called “Pride Mass” had finished, “we left, as our reason for attendance and praying for reparation had concluded.”

The so-called “Pride Mass” in New Jersey was just one of many blasphemous services offered in supposedly Catholic churches through the month of June.

In fact, another such service was offered in nearby Hoboken on June 23, and was also met with resistance and prayers of reparation by Catholics, including TFP.

Many Catholics find the services doubly offensive as the Church has dedicated June as the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a celebration at odds with the secular world’s LGBT “Pride Month,” which celebrates unnatural sexual acts and lifestyles condemned by the Church.

In response to such services, Catholics throughout America have been holding rosary rallies and other prayer gatherings in reparation for the offense caused to the Sacred Heart by these sacrileges.

Despite the existence of so-called “Pride Masses” and other scandalous events, the Catholic Church’s teaching on sexuality, which condemns all homosexual acts as gravely sinful and repudiates the idea that a man can be a woman or vice versa, remains unchangeable.

