Family accuses Wisconsin officials of covering up hospital’s actions that led to unvaccinated daughter’s death

FREEDOM, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) – The family of a Wisconsin 19-year-old killed last year at a Wisconsin hospital says that state officials tasked with holding medical wrongdoing accountable are engaged in a “massive coverup” instead.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, Grace Schara was admitted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton on October 6, 2021, five days after testing positive for COVID-19. Schara had Down syndrome and was described by her father Scott as high functioning. St. Elizabeth is part of Ascension Medical Group, which purports to be “faith-based.”

Parents Scott and Cindy Schara detailed a string of troubling aspects of their daughter’s treatment, starting with hospital staffers criticizing their rejection of the COVID-19 vaccines and their acceptance of alternative treatment protocols, then escalating to inaccurate blood oxygen readings being used to attempt to have Grace put on a ventilator.

Most significantly, she was wrongly labeled a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) case and given a cocktail of sedative, anxiety medication, and morphine as her health declined, and she ultimately died after relatives refused the family’s insistence she wasn’t a DNR and pleas to resuscitate her. The family added at the time that hospital officials refused to subsequently meet with them to hear their grievances.

Since then, the Scharas have worked to raise awareness of Grace’s story through various means, including a website, anyone in the media who will listen, and billboards.

On December 19, the Scharas released an update via their newsletter detailing state authorities’ disinterest in getting to the bottom of the case. They say they requested that the Wisconsin Department of Safety & Professional Services (DSPS), Department of Health Services (DHS), and Department of Justice (DOJ) all investigate different aspects under their respective purviews, but none found wrongdoing.

A January 20, 2022, letter from DSPS claims that a “screening panel made up of members of the regulatory authority for the profession and/or a department attorney” had “conducted a thorough review of the treatment records” but “did not find a violation of minimal competency standards in the care rendered.”

Assistant Deputy DSPS Secretary Jennifer Garrett, the Scharas say, claimed the wrongful DNR was not illegal because the relevant statute only applies to “emergency department and out-of-hospital emergency settings so that the medical care provided in those settings is consistent with a patient’s wishes and an attending physician’s authorization.”

Scott Schar finds that explanation implausible.

“If the statute doesn’t apply to doctors in a non-emergency room setting, why is there an entire chapter on the correct processes and procedures required to administer a DNR?” he asked. “The agency (DSPS) took § 154.17, which talks specifically about emergency room situations and ignored the rest of the chapter, like § 154.19 that gives specific instruction to validate a DNR. The definition requires them to follow the subchapter. The agency is lying to protect the hospital.”

“They are not interested in the uncovering of facts but are concerned about protecting doctors and hospitals,” Schara said of state officials. “When the investigative body is protecting the institutions they’re supposed to be investigating, there can be no justice. This is a system rife with conflicts of interest propagated by the government itself through its COVID bonuses and monetization program where hospitals are rewarded for COVID deaths.”

“The system is corrupt from top to bottom,” he contends. “Patient care isn’t the priority of these medical institutions – profit is their priority. Safety and protection aren’t the concern of the governmental institutions overseeing the medical institutions – facilitating the genocide to rid the world of the disabled, elderly and otherwise to reduce the world population because of a ridiculous climate change narrative.”

The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the United States in early 2020 (or, some argue, began in late 2019) exposed and exacerbated serious issues within the American medical system through the adoption of policies many argue cost far more lives than they saved, from lockdowns to placing people on ventilators to COVID vaccines developed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take.

