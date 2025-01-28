Famous exorcist Father Carlos Martins faces ‘egregious and unfounded’ battery charge

‘This is a takedown of a good priest and an attempted shakedown of the Church,’ Father Carlos Martin’s attorney said. ‘We are confident in the legal process and look forward to our client being fully exonerated.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Fr. Carlos Martins, the esteemed host of the popular podcast The Exorcist Files, who had been leading the nationwide tour of a St. Jude relic as a means to rekindle faith and evangelize, has been charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with an incident involving a young person in November.

A criminal complaint filed by the Will County, Illinois state’s attorney alleges that the priest “knowingly without legal justification by any means made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with I.K., a minor, in that said defendant placed the hair of I.K. in his mouth.”

The charge carries a $100 fine.

An initial report of the investigation into Fr. Martin’s conduct at St. Paul Catholic Church in Joliet on November 21, 2024, appeared to allude to scandalous sexual misconduct by the priest with a minor. That report led to a barrage of unfounded speculation on social media.

“These charges are egregious and unfounded,” Marcella Burke, attorney for Fr. Martins, told Stella Maris Media after the charges were filed. “The evidence will show that Fr. Carlos did not ‘floss’ with a student’s hair or ‘growl’ among other completely false and repulsive accusations — this is a takedown of a good priest and an attempted shakedown of the Church. We are confident in the legal process and look forward to our client being fully exonerated. We will continue to vigorously defend his rights and reputation.”

“They perp-walked Fr Carlos Martins today, as part of this absurd and outrageous charge of ‘battery’ against him,” wrote conservative commentator Rod Dreher on X. “Disgusting.”

“I fully stand by Father. His awkward behavior chatting w/students in church was imprudent, given the times, but ‘battery’? Come on!” added Dreher.

Shortly after the incident last fall, Martins’ attorney explained that the priest did nothing more than innocently touch a girl’s hair while in the presence of over 200 other students, their teachers, and chaperones while making a joke about his own baldness.

“As he always does, Fr. Martins began his interaction with the attendees in ‘chit-chat’ dialogue. He is bald and apt to joke about it as a conversation starter. During his conversation with the older students, he made a comment to a student about her long hair, remarking, ‘You and I have almost the same hairstyle,’ a comment met with giggles. He then remarked that he also once had long hair like hers, and he joked he would ‘floss my teeth with it,’” recounted Martins’ attorney, who continued:

Again, his comment was met with laughter. He then asked the student, “Have you ever flossed with your hair?” Laughing, she shook her head, no. He then said, “Well, you have the perfect length for it,” as he lifted up a lock from her shoulders to show her its length. She giggled along with the others. He was building rapport. The student came home and told her father the story. He, apparently, became infuriated by what he heard, calling the police. The police arrived at the parish during the event and, after questioning the students, left without making any arrests or filing charges. It was only after the outraged father called the police a second time, insisting that they charge Fr. Martins with battery, that the police agreed to further investigate. There is no indication that there is any new evidence that would further implicate my client of any wrongdoing. To date, no charges have been filed.

Fr. Martins has been a guest on LifeSiteNews podcasts multiple times to discuss exorcism, the reality of Satan, his presence within the Church, and how the battle for the Culture of Life has raged for thousands of years in the timeless struggle of good vs. evil.

Martins has also discussed how the U.S. tour of St. Jude’s relics that he has led for more than a year has touched thousands of lives, inspiring faith through miraculous healings and profound encounters with the relics.

Regarding the current high-stakes legal drama being played out very publicly, Dreher offered this take:

You should know that veteran exorcists are used to this kind of thing. Another exorcist of my acquaintance endured a false claim along the lines of what Father Martins now suffers. The Enemy will take any opportunity he can to destroy exorcists. You will all know exactly what I’m talking about when police file the results of their investigation, and I report it here. The Diocese of Joliet has a shameful record of abuse and cover-up, which no doubt accounts for its throwing poor Father Martins to the dogs over an absurd and malicious accusation. Again: you’ll see. Wait. Withhold judgment. As I see it, this is another case of a blameless priest having to pay the price for the crimes of abuser priests, and the longstanding, contemptible indifference of Catholic bishops.

Fr. Martins’ religious community, Companions of the Cross, “temporarily suspended” his priestly ministry in November.

