Famous Harvard-trained psychiatrist calls for ‘moratorium’ on COVID vaccines

April 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A world-renowned Harvard-trained psychiatrist and author of dozens of scientific papers is calling for a “moratorium” on COVID-19 vaccines due to the explosion of adverse reactions and thousands of deaths that have followed in the wake of those who have received the jab.

“The vaccine is much more dangerous than the disease COVID-19,” Dr. Peter Breggin, former Consultant at the National Institute of Mental Health, told LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen this week.

“It's very clear now we absolutely need a moratorium on it. Don't take it. We need a moratorium,” he said.

Breggin’s comments come as American and European authorities reveal that, since December, more than 10,000 people have died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and tens of thousands have experienced “adverse events.” His comments also come in the wake of U.S. Federal agencies halting the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine as they investigate the vaccine’s possible link to potentially dangerous blood clots. The AstraZeneca vaccine has also been halted in various countries such as Denmark, Norway, and Iceland while Germany has restricted its use to people over 60 years of age. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to the Epoch Times today that 5,800 Americans contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus with nearly 400 of these requiring hospitalization and 74 dying.

Breggin is a medical doctor who specializes in mental health. He made a name for himself in his successful efforts to reform the mental health field with his criticisms of psychiatric diagnoses and drugs. He is the author of such books as Toxic Psychiatry, Talking Back to Prozac, and Talking Back to Ritalin. He has been hailed as the “Conscience of Psychiatry.” His latest book is titled “Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey.”

In his interview with LifeSiteNews, Breggin lays out his claim that COVID-19 has been used by global elites as a “cover” to bring about a new world order — called by Klaus Shawb The Great Reset — where vaccines play an integral role in controlling the population.

“The scientific issue is everybody who takes the vaccine is an experiment. You are an experimental subject and you were planned for decades to be an experimental subject with the vaccines,” he said.

Breggin called the vaccines “highly experimental” and “highly dangerous,” pointing out that they have not even been tested on animals. The vaccines interfere “with the RNA of your cells,” he said. “They transform the RNA, which is very closely allied to the DNA, to make proteins that your own cells can then attack – your own body can then attack your T cells, your antibodies. I could go into that in some more detail, perhaps, but I just want to get across that this is a very weird thing.”

He said that the rising number of deaths that have followed the reception of the vaccine jab as reported by the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is likely only a small fraction of the actual numbers of deaths given that reporting is voluntary and many doctors choose not to report since they don’t want to become involved in a medical malpractice suit.

“It's a fraction of the deaths,” Breggin said. “It’s possible that instead of 2,000 deaths right now in the U.S. associated closely with the vaccine it might be 20,000. We have no idea. It could be even higher.”

The doctor laid out what he called the “political end” that the vaccines serve: Compelling people to take the experimental vaccines for a virus from which the majority of those who are infected recover is ultimately about “crushing the human spirit” and making people more docile to “totalitarianism” and a “heavy authoritarianism.”

“The whole goal is to increase docility in the population. And totalitarianism, heavy authoritarianism, is crushing to the human spirit,” he said.

Breggin said that behind the coercive measures inflicted on populations in the name of keeping them safe from the virus is a desire of elite globalists to “dominate other human beings.”

“You're the end of a totalitarian web of global predators who are all godless. None of them believe in God. None of them believe in patriotism. None of them believe in America. None of them believe in freedom,” he said.

The doctor said that global elites will make sure that citizens remain sufficiently crushed so that they can obtain their goals.

“That's why when you take the vaccine, you're told you’ve still got to isolate or you’ve got to (wear masks). No, no. It's because it's never-ending. And when you read my book, you'll see that it's all been calculated to produce the ‘great reset,’ which at the heart of it is the destruction of American patriotic democracy.”