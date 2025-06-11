Far-left anti-Trump protests planned across the country on Saturday as LA violence continues

The ‘No Kings’ demonstrations will take place as anti-Trump rioting in Los Angeles continues to escalate and has already spread to other Democrat-run big cities.

(LifeSiteNews) — A massive campaign is underway to foment potentially violent anti-Trump, anti-MAGA protests across the U.S. on Flag Day, Saturday, June 14.

The planned “No Kings” (NK) rallies are described as a “nationwide day of defiance” to “reject authoritarianism.” Organizers say they expect millions of people to protest at over 1,500 locations throughout all 50 states.

While intended to appear as a national grassroots movement against the president and the America First values he stands for, the rallies are highly planned, centrally-coordinated, and promoted by deep-pocketed individuals and woke, neo-Marxist organizations and politicians.

More than 100 leftist groups, portraying themselves as “pro-democracy” activists, are partnering with the NK effort.

NK’s call to action is based on absurd, if not outright mendacious, leftist assertions concerning the Trump administration and MAGA:

NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration. We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political positions, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. … We’re standing together against the abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption. On June 14, we gather to remind President Trump and his enablers: America has No King!

While NK organizers claim that they will hold peaceful demonstrations, the rallies will likely attract violent radicals.

The NK rallies come as the violence and destruction of the anti-ICE havoc in Los Angeles continues to escalate and has already begun to spread to other Democrat-run big cities.

“Things are getting out of control in New York CIty, other cities expected to follow as early as tomorrow,” said Colonel Douglas McGregor on X.

Things are getting out of control in New York CIty, other cities expected to follow as early as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8n85yTyIHW — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) June 11, 2025

“Large scale CLASHES are now breaking out between anti-ICE rioters and police in CHICAGO,” wrote Nick Sortor on X.

“The ANARCHY Newsom sparked is now spreading NATIONWIDE. DEMOCRATS’ LIES ARE LITERALLY BURNING DOWN OUR COUNTRY.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Large scale CLASHES are now breaking out between anti-ICE rioters and police in CHICAGO The ANARCHY Newsom sparked is now spreading NATIONWIDE DEMOCRATS’ LIES ARE LITERALLY BURNING DOWN OUR COUNTRY. pic.twitter.com/LrJbIjTFVb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2025

“Anti-ICE riots have now spread to ATLANTA,” noted Sortor in a second X post. “It’s being described as a ‘WARZONE.’

🚨 #BREAKING: Anti-ICE riots have now spread to ATLANTA, where police are launching teargas to retake control of a chicken restaurant It’s being described as a “WARZONE” How many more Democrat cities are going to be under siege tonight?! pic.twitter.com/JeLlQGPgut — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

“Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters making their way through downtown Denver,” said radio host Jeana Gondek on X. “Riot police, SWAT, & other authorities responded to break up a demonstration. A police drone gives a warning saying all reasonable force will be utilized to deny highway access.”

Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters making their way through downtown Denver. Riot police, SWAT, & other authorites responded to break up a demonstration. A police drone gives a warning saying all reasonable force will be utilized to deny highway access. More on @KOAColorado pic.twitter.com/gKFzY5N42n — Jeana Gondek (@KOAJeana) June 11, 2025

And violence erupted yesterday in Seattle as ANTIFA attacked a federal building, according to The Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt.

Breaking: DHS police just fired endless rounds of crowd control munitions at Antifa rioters in Seattle. Several arrests have been made after Antifa launched an attack on the federal building. pic.twitter.com/LlBQaj0KlS — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 11, 2025

The rallies will create a stark contrast with the patriotic America 250 military parade and festival in Washington, D.C., celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding, which will also take place on June 14.

While No Kings has strategically chosen to abstain from sponsoring a rally in D.C. – ostensibly to prevent the Nation’s capital from being “the center of gravity” – it’s more likely that organizers fear bad optics should their participants attack America 250 attendees and military equipment.

That hasn’t stopped another group, “Refuse Fascism,” from planning to bus people from New York City to D.C. to protest the military parade and associated festivities.

“The LA open-border riots are spreading and they want to incite violence against Trump supporters,” said X user “Hillbilly?” who first alerted the public to the group’s plan.

“Refuse Fascism” is planning to bus people to Washington, D.C., to “protest” President Trump’s military parade on Saturday, June 14th. The LA open-border riots are spreading and they want to incite violence against Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/nkSXOxrQDP — Hillbilly (@JamesHu27192912) June 10, 2025

