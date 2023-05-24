Far-left California mayor invites anti-Catholic drag ‘nuns’ to Angels baseball game

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Anti-Catholic drag group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” has received another invitation to another baseball game in the City of Angels, this time from self-described “Catholic” Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken.

The group’s routine is a blasphemous mockery of Catholicism, a self-described “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” complete with the slogan “Go forth and sin some more!” Past members include Sam Brinton, the former Biden administration nuclear energy official who has been repeatedly accused of stealing luggage from airports.

The “Sisters” were recently disinvited by the Los Angeles Dodgers to receive a Community Hero Award at the team’s tenth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16 due to controversy about its offensive content, only to be reinvited with apologies following “much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities.” June 16 is also the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Catholic liturgical calendar.

Amid the controversy, Aitken took the opportunity to invite the group to the Angels’ pride night on June 7, declaring that “pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision.”

🏳️‍🌈 I’m inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to join me for @Angels Pride Night at Anaheim Stadium on June 7. Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision. #CityofKindness #Anaheim — Mayor Ashleigh Aitken (@AshleighAitken) May 20, 2023

“I think it was a missed opportunity to really err on the side of being inclusive and err on the side of standing up for our marginalized communities, especially on the eve of Harvey Milk Day. Especially on the eve of Pride Month,” the mayor elaborated to ABC 7, alluding to the San Francisco supervisor murdered in 1978 for reasons unrelated to his homosexuality, yet glorified by the LGBT movement in the decades since anyway.

“If a group showed up in KKK hoods, people would throw a fit,” responded CatholicVote co-founder and communications director Josh Mercer “But if another group mocks Christianity using hyper-pornographic costumes and desecrating the Eucharist, suddenly they’re welcomed with open arms and a trip to the mayor’s private box.”

Drag has emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation, via “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events such as baseball games and particularly Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), a series of events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to give “kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models” in a space where they “are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions” and be molded into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

In recent years, scores of formerly-apolitical business, cultural, and educational institutions such as sporting leagues and teams have bowed to left-wing pressure to embrace causes such as the LGBT movement, although they now face rising pushback in the form of grassroots boycotts and state policies to curb the influence of so-called “woke capital.”

