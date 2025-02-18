Far-left ‘church’ hosts drag queen who jokes about killing Trump and his supporters

The 3,800-member United Church of Christ congregation Church of Hope in Dallas held a Drag Sunday Service over the weekend followed by a Drag Brunch where a drag queen joked about sacrificing Trump voters, killing President Donald Trump himself, and taking wheelchair ramps away from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

DALLAS (LifeSiteNews) – A left-wing, pro-LGBT church in Texas recently hosted a “Drag Brunch” where a speaker joked about killing congregants who voted for President Donald Trump and physically attacking Gov. Greg Abbott at an event that had been billed as “the perfect way to continue the celebration, connect with the community, and support the mission of Cathedral of Hope.”

Protestia reported that on February 16, the 3,800-member United Church of Christ (UCC) congregation Church of Hope held a “Drag Sunday Service” presided over by Brooke Doley, a biological female who performed the “Drag King Rev. Brock Bottom.” Doley delivered a sermon in which she argued that gender was merely a “social construct” that had been “arbitrarily” erected to uphold “power dynamics.”

At the Cathedral of Hope’s drag service yesterday, “drag king” Rev. ‘Brock Bottom explains that gender is little more than a “social construct” that is “fragile and arbitrarily constructed” to enforce “power dynamics.” Story: https://t.co/aEKOVyHVit pic.twitter.com/nuXUbbPwaP — Protestia (@Protestia) February 17, 2025

After the service was a $30-a-plate “Drag Brunch” that had been expressly advertised as an “ages 18 and up event.” There, an unidentified drag queen joked that audience members who voted for Trump should keep it to themselves unless Church of Hope practiced human sacrifice. “‘Cuz I will kill him,” he added.

The speaker also recalled going to the capital of Austin, which he jokingly said was to “fist fight Greg Abbott, but he just wouldn’t stand up and fight me.” (The governor is wheelchair-bound.) He also suggested removing wheelchair ramps from the state capitol.

Dallas “church” sponsored drag show following a “drag king’s” sermon. They threatened Trump supporters and even @GregAbbott_TX. What is going on in Texas? pic.twitter.com/zVPCdOBUvh — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) February 16, 2025

UCC is one of the most liberal so-called “Christian” denominations in the United States. In 2023, it passed a resolution formally condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, declaring abortion “health care,” and “encourag(ing) churches to love, support and exist as a sanctuary for individuals seeking access to safe abortions.” The vote was 611 in favor, 24 opposed, and 13 abstaining.

