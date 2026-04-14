Far-left Democrat Eric Swalwell resigns from Congress over sexual assault allegations

Strongly pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Rep. Eric Swalwell faces horrific rape and other sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women, which has led him to end his gubernatorial campaign.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Left-wing U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has announced he is resigning from Congress, after ending his gubernatorial campaign amid sexual assault allegations from multiple women.

Earlier this month, four women came forward to accuse Swalwell of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. An anonymous former staffer claims he sent her unsolicited obscene images and sought similar images and sexual acts from her, culminating in her blacking out on one occasion after drinking with him in 2019, then waking up in his hotel bed and believing she had been raped.

Two other unnamed women allege that Swalwell also targeted them with unwanted touching, while a fourth, Ally Sammarco, accuses him of sending her “very inappropriate” Snapchat messages. After they went public, another woman, Lonna Drewes, came forward to claim Swalwell drugged, choked, and raped her. CNN reported that it “found corroboration for key elements of each of the [first four] women’s claims, including the former staffer who said she was sexually assaulted.”

Swalwell initially responded by declaring the “allegations are flat false,” while acknowledging unspecified “mistakes in judgment in my past,” which were “between me and my wife.” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chair of the Senate Democrat Caucus, initially said that “if any of these reports are true he should at least no longer be a candidate for governor” but stopped short of saying he should be removed from Congress.

Swalwell withdrew from the California governor’s race on Sunday, one day after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced an investigation into some of the claims, as one of the alleged assaults occurred in New York. The U.S. House Ethics Committee is investigating, as well.

On Monday, Swalwell gave in and announced his resignation, getting ahead of a potential expulsion vote and continuing to maintain his innocence while acknowledging unspecified “mistakes.”

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make,” he said. “I’m aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

Swalwell, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, is no stranger to scandal. In 2020, he faced allegations of a sexual relationship with Chinese spy Christine Fang, who reportedly placed at least one intern in his office as part of her efforts to build relationships with California political leaders.

Despite his high-profile (alleged) improprieties, Swalwell has not been hesitant to lecture others about morality. “I was raised as a Christian,” Swalwell, who is strongly pro-abortion and pro-LGBT, said last year. “I went to a Christian college on a soccer scholarship, but I would not talk about my faith because I thought it didn’t really belong in politics. But what I’ve seen is that Republicans are weaponizing faith, and it’s actually to our disadvantage not to talk about it.”

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