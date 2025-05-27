Far-left NDP loses official party status, faces reduced Parliamentary role 

The far-left New Democratic Party has lost its official party status in Parliament after winning only seven seats in the April 2025 election.

On May 26, Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon confirmed that the NDP will not receive party status as Parliament resumes under Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to CTV News.

“The law is clear,” MacKinnon said. “A party needs at least 12 seats to be recognized.”

In the April election, the NDP won only seven ridings. Among those who lost their ridings was NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who resigned as leader shortly after the election.

Interim NDP leader Don Davies had previously told The Canadian Press that he was negotiating with Carney to secure party status for their party, arguing that allowances have been made in the past to ensure that minority parties received a voice in Parliament.

The NDP party has held their official status since 1961, losing this position for a short time between 1993 and 1997.

Without official party status, the part will lose privileges in Parliament, including the ability to ask daily questions in question period. NDP MPs will also not be guaranteed seats on standing committees and will be denied financial resources provided to recognized parties.

The NDP’s loss comes after Carney has assured Canadians that he will not form a pact with the NDP Party, despite forming a minority government.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also held a minority government during his last term, a pact between the Liberals and NDP kept both parties in power.

In the Supply And Confidence Agreement, the NDP would protect the Liberals from being ousted via a vote of non-confidence in exchange for the Liberals supporting certain NDP-led legislation.

At the same time, Davies has told media that the Liberal Party is contacting their MPs to see if they want to cross the floor to help secure a majority government under Carney. As it stands at press time, the Liberals have 170 seats, just two shy of a majority.

“I do know that there’s been certain calls made by Liberals. I would probably describe them more as ‘feelers’ that have been put out,” Davies said earlier this month.

Davies claimed that in the two caucus meetings his party has had, his “colleagues have committed to being strong, united New Democrats in Parliament, and I have every confidence that they’re going to remain so.”

