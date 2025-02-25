Far-left, Trump-bashing Joy Reid loses primetime show in MSNBC shake-up

Left-wing cable news network MSNBC announced an overhaul of its primetime lineup, including a cancellation of far-left pundit Joy Reid, who routinely compared Donald Trump to Nazis on her show.

(LifeSiteNews) – Left-wing cable news network MSNBC announced an overhaul of its primetime lineup, including a cancellation of far-left pundit Joy Reid’s show that has run since 2020.

The New York Post reported that the shake-up, part of the plans of new MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler, will see Reid’s program “The ReidOut” replaced by a panel show featuring Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele and Symone Sanders Townsend.

A hyperbolic critic of President Donald Trump and a lightning rod for controversy in her own right, Reid has seen her viewership drop an alarming 53% after Trump’s November 2024 victory, according to Nielsen Media Research’s December ratings, and while improving modestly in January, failed to fully recover.

“Our jobs are hard on a normal day, and these are not normal times,” Kutler previously told MSNBC employees. “It’s going to be hard, but it’s also going to be exciting and interesting and a really important time to do what all of us do.”

“What I was doing had value,” Reid said on a tearful Zoom call, revealing she had “been through every emotion from, you know, anger, rage, disappointment, hurt, you know, feeling that, you know, guilt, you know, that I let my team lose their jobs” before adding that “where I’ve landed on today is just gratitude.”

Reid used her final broadcast to proclaim a “crisis of democracy: How do you resist when fascism isn’t just coming, it’s already here?” Reid said. “What if anything can you do about it? For one thing, you can try to learn from history, from what people in this situation, in countries around the world and in America have done before.” She went on to compare the position of modern American leftists under Trump to the struggle of slavery abolitionists during the Civil War and feminists, workers, and gays in the early 1900s.

MSNBC moderating its far-left posture appears unlikely, however. Sanders Townsend is a former spokesperson for former Vice President Kamala Harris; Menendez is a liberal activist and the daughter of former Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez; and Steele is a former Republican National Committee chair who has long since established himself as a “Never Trump” fixture on liberal media.

Remaining MSNBC host and former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki has urged Democrats to double-down on left-wing stances such as LGBT activism, despite evidence that Trump’s victory was a repudiation of such priorities, which in turn suggests a connection to MSNBC’s ratings.

Exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Trump instead.

