Far-left Women’s March draws tenth of former crowd in US capital

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Saturday saw the fourth annual Women’s March descend on the nation’s capital to advocate left-wing causes and voice contempt for President Donald Trump, albeit with a dramatically lower turnout than previous years.

With climate change, immigration, and “reproductive rights” as its focus, this year’s march projected a turnout of up to 10,000 supporters, the Associated Press reports, representing greatly diminished expectations from the approximately 100,000 who took part in 2019, and from the estimated 470,000 who originally protested Trump in 2017. Organizers claim that the reduction is due not to diminished interest, but to a shifted focus on state-level activism rather than a single national event.

Various signs advocated Trump’s impeachment and called for a “sex change in the White House,” as well as featuring a variety of left-wing causes and slogans such as “Trans Lives Matter,” “Abolish ICE” (U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement), and “Keep Abortion Legal.”

Photos also show marchers dressed like the titular handmaidens of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian fantasy about women enslaved to a patriarchal dictatorship. There was even the occasional sign promoting conspiracy theories, such as “Bush Did 9/11.”

Protesters also chanted “A Rapist in Your Path,” written last year as an international feminist anthem. “The patriarchy is our judge that imprisons us at birth,” the chant proclaims, going on to declare police, judges, “the system,” and the president all rapists.

The turnout is expected to contrast sharply with that of the annual March for Life happening this Friday. Estimates of last year’s crowd ranged from 100,000 to 300,000, while previous years’ turnouts reached as high as 400,000 and 650,000.