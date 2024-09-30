Father Altman reacts to Trump posting St. Michael prayer: He is ‘more Catholic than our bishops’

Trump's post was particularly special for Fr. James Altman, as he had managed to get a statue of St. Michael to the former president through a providential meeting with his son Barron.

(LifeSiteNews) — Father James Altman is delighted that former President Donald Trump posted the Prayer to St. Michael to X (formerly Twitter) on the feast of Michaelmas.

“He’s more Catholic than our bishops,” Fr. Altman enthused in a video statement he sent Sunday to LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen.

Altman sent his message from an airport after taking a family vacation in North Carolina. He had discovered while on layover in Atlanta that the former POTUS had posted the St. Michael Prayer to social media. This was particularly special for Altman, as he had managed to get a statue of St. Michael to Trump through a providential meeting with the former president’s son Barron.

“You interviewed me on that amazing … way in which God arranged for me to deliver the statue of St. Michael to him, and ever since then — of course after two assassination attempts and his survival — we think he’s certainly being protected by the likes of the great St. Michael the Archangel,” he said.

Altman also recalled his joyful surprise on December 8 when Donald Trump wished the Blessed Mother a happy birthday on the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. He believes that these messages are signs that the former president is on a spiritual path.

“God bless President Trump on his journey to truth and nobility and holiness,” he said.

In June, the priest told Westen the full story of his brave promise to get a statue of St. Michael to Trump.

Altman had been at Mar-a-Lago for the “Catholic Prayer for Trump” event, organized by the Catholics for Catholics advocacy group on the Feast of St. Joseph. The Saturday before he was to fly down to Florida, Altman received a call from independent Hollywood producer Oscar Delgado, that he wanted to see him the next day when Altman already had a full Sunday planned.

“He meets me in the chapel where I was celebrating a private Mass. He hands me this box and says it’s a statue of St. Michael that he got at the Cave of St. Michael in Italy. He says, ‘You have to give this to President Trump,’” Altman recalled.

The priest was surprised not only by the request but by Delgado’s certainty that he could do it. Fr. Altman was planning to travel to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, but he didn’t understand how Delgado could have known that.

Altman then took the box with him to an event at Mar-a-Lago, unsure of how he might get it to the former president.

He carried the box throughout the event and was one of the last people to leave the club after being held up by an interview at the end of the evening. While exiting, Altman suddenly heard someone call his name. This was a young man named Beau, who had been at his table during the dinner.

“So I walked over and he said, ‘This is my friend Barron.’ And I immediately say, ‘The Barron?’ And I looked up, and it was him, and sure enough, I was able to give him that statue, and he gave it to his dad.”

Altman continued, “This was nothing less than a miracle because of the timing. That I was held up to the very last moment so that when I was walking back, I would run into the only person I would ever know that I could give that statue to give it to the president.”

“In fact, the president wasn’t there that night. So blessed I was in God’s providence to run into the one person I could give that to who would get it to him. And I hear back that it’s on his desk and perhaps on his bedstand now,” Altman said.

