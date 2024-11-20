Father Altman to join the LifeSiteNews novena for President Trump starting tomorrow

Other participants in the novena for President Trump will include Bishop Joseph Strickland, Fathers David Nix and Chris Alar, Mother Miriam, Sister Dede Byrne, Deacon Keith Fournier, and LifeSiteNews staff. LifeSite readers are warmly invited to join us tomorrow!

Add your name to the spiritual bouquet for President Trump

(LifeSiteNews) – Father James Altman will be among those leading the nine-day novena for the well-being and conversion of President Donald Trump.

Fr. Altman is of course no stranger to readers of LifeSiteNews, for his bold preaching and spiritual adventures have reached our headlines very often in the past four years. Recently, Altman shared with us the amazing story of how he managed to get a statue of Saint Michael into the hands of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Six months later, Trump celebrated the Feast of St. Michael by posting the Guido Reni depiction of the archangel, and the traditional prayer to him, on X (formerly) Twitter.

RELATED: Trump posts Saint Michael prayer on X

Other participants will include Bishop Joseph Strickland, Fathers David Nix and Chris Alar, Mother Miriam, Sister Dede Byrne, Deacon Keith Fournier, and LifeSiteNews staff. LifeSite readers are warmly invited to join us!

The novena will begin tomorrow, on the Feast of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (November 21), and end on the Vigil of St. Andrew, November 29.

We will compile a list of the names of everyone who signs the pledge to participate in the novena and present it by email to President Trump as a “spiritual bouquet” on St. Andrew’s Day, November 30. Fr. James Altman has agreed to deliver a paper copy to the president-elect’s home when he visits Mar-a-Lago.

Here is the Novena Prayer:

Heavenly Father, in the name of Thy Son and our Savior, Jesus Christ, the King of Kings, we beseech Thee to look with favor upon Thy servant, President Donald Trump, as he assumes his public office. Guide him in this task by Thy Holy Spirit. Draw him ever closer to Thyself. Surround him with men and women of living faith. Give him heavenly wisdom to accomplish his work here on earth. Make him a man of prayer. Give him an ever-deepening hunger for the Truth found in Thy Holy Word and the teaching of Thy Church. Pour forth upon him the spirit of wisdom, charity, and true service. May St. Michael the Archangel protect him against the evil one. Please Lord, help him to both discern – and work for – the real common good. Use him to promote authentic peace and justice, in this nation, and with other nations. Lead him to embrace Thy One True Faith. Enlighten his mind with Thy Holy Spirit that he may defend the sanctity of all human life, from conception to natural death. May he protect and defend authentic marriage, and the family and the social order founded upon it. May he promote authentic human freedom, including economic freedom, governing with a heart for the poor. May he recognize, affirm and uphold the Natural Moral Law and Thy Divine Law in his exercise of governance as the President of the United States of America. Grant him the grace to turn away from all forms of evil and self-interest, and to lead with humility, integrity, and compassion. O Lord, we place President Trump in Thy hands. May he always seek to serve Thee above all, and lead with a heart transformed by Thy love. And we ask for the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Patroness of the United States of America, for him, his family and our nation. Amen.

During his successful campaign to be elected President of the United States, Donald Trump shared on X (formerly Twitter) an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe on September 8, the Feast of her Nativity, and publicly wished her a happy birthday. Although President Trump has sadly weakened his stance in defense of the unborn in recent years, Catholics were pleased (or intrigued) by both this tweet and his September 29 homage to St. Michael. The then-candidate also took part, as is customary, in this year’s Al Smith Dinner hosted by the Archdiocese of New York.

READ: Trump picks pro-transgender, WEF-tied Dr. Oz to lead Medicare and Medicaid Services

Add your name to the spiritual bouquet for President Trump

Share











