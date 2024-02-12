Father James Martin performs another ‘blessing’ for two ‘married’ men

In a thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, Martin described how he recently blessed a friend and his 'husband' as a couple following the instructions given in the controversial Vatican declaration Fiducia Supplicans.

(LifeSiteNews) — The notorious pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin has posted about his performing of another allegedly spontaneous “blessing” of a homosexual couple.

In a thread posted on X, formerly Twitter, Martin described how he recently blessed a friend and his “husband” as a couple following the instructions given in the controversial Vatican declaration Fiducia Supplicans.

Here’s a little story about love and friendship. Surprisingly, two recent friends of mine, Eugene and Joyce, are friends with a guy I’ve known almost my whole life, named Gus. Gus and I first met over 50 years ago in junior high school, in the Philadelphia suburbs…. pic.twitter.com/PyrFapMa6v — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 11, 2024

“The two have been together for 20 years and live nearby,” Martin wrote. “We met at a Shake Shack, sat outdoors and had fun reminiscing, catching up, and talking about the church, since all four of us are Catholic. At one point, Eugene said, ‘Why not give Gus and James a blessing?’”

“It was exactly the kind of situation envisioned by the Vatican’s new document, ‘Fiducia Supplicans,’ on blessing same-sex couples,” he stated.

“It would be spontaneous (I hadn’t even known Gus was bringing his husband), brief (I didn’t have time to prepare anyway) and in no way like a wedding (we were sitting outside at a Shake Shack, after all).”

“So I prayed the Prayer of Aaron, from the Book of Numbers, which I’ve always liked: ‘May the Lord bless you and keep you…’ as I grasped both their hands across the table.”

“Unbeknownst to me, Eugene took a quick photo on his phone, which you see here. I found it very moving. Afterwards, I said to Gus: ‘Can you imagine us imagining this in junior high school?’”

Martin said that Fiducia Supplicans enabled same-sex “blessings” of homosexual couples who “love one another.”

“Then, as in some places still, it would have been unthinkable even to say that you were gay,” he wrote.

“There has been a lot of commentary about ‘Fiducia Supplicans’: some good, some bad; some wise, some ignorant….”

“But often lost in the discussion is that at heart this is about two people who love one another and are seeking God,” he stated. “It was easy for me to say yes to Gus and James. To say yes to Eugene’s suggestion. To say yes to what the church is now offering to these couples…”

“And, most of all, to say yes to God’s desire to be close to God’s friends, and to my too friend too, of 50 years,” he concluded.

Shortly after the publication of Fiducia Supplicans on December 18, 2023, Fr. Martin performed the first public “blessing” of a same-sex couple at his Jesuit residence in New York City.

The controversial Vatican document on the blessing of “couples” in relationships that run contrary to Catholic moral teaching has sparked a significant backlash from Catholic bishops, priests, scholars, and laypeople worldwide.

Apart from the majority of African bishops, many other notable clerics around the world publicly criticized Fiducia Supplicans, including Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Robert Sarah, former prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, and Cardinal Joseph Zen, emeritus bishop of Hong Kong.

Respected Vatican theologian who advised the Congregation (now Dicastery) of the Doctrine of Faith under Pope Benedict XVI, Monsignor Nicolas Bux, argued that Fiducia Supplicans “does not belong to the authentic Magisterium.”

The Catholic Church has always taught that homosexual acts are intrinsically evil and always sinful and that homosexual attractions are “intrinsically disordered.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) explains that “Homosexuality refers to relations between men or between women who experience an exclusive or predominant sexual attraction toward persons of the same sex.”

The CCC further states:

Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.

