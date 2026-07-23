Father Ripperger: Mortal sin is worse than demonic possession

Exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger explained that possession tends to make people holier, whereas mortal sin puts people under the power of demons ‘legally’ and sends people to hell if the sin is unrepented.

(LifeSiteNews) — Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger told former U.S. Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan that mortal sin is worse than demonic possession.

During an almost three-hour interview with Ryan released Thursday, Ryan asked Fr. Ripperger whether “successful exorcisms could be miracles.” For context, he cryptically referenced a “terrifying” experience he had that “only strengthened” his “faith in Christ and God and the Holy Spirit immensely.”

Fr. Ripperger affirmed that demonic afflictions, including demonic possession, can have the effect of strengthening the virtue of the afflicted person.

Contrary to popular belief, demonic possession “is not the worst” scenario, the exorcist told Ryan.

“The worst thing is sin, mortal sin specifically, where you’ve committed such a grave sin that you’re under the power of the demons from a legal point of view,” Fr. Ripperger said.

According to Catholic teaching, a sin is mortal when it is grave matter, the person committing the sin knows it is gravely sinful, and they have committed the sin with the full consent of their will. Dying in a state of mortal sin, without repentance through confession or a perfect act of contrition, sends one to hell.

By contrast, demonic possession, “especially when … it kind of protracts for any length of time,” actually helps the people who are possessed to “become holier through the battle, through the struggle,” Fr. Ripperger shared. He went on to compare the possessed with soldiers forced to do heavy combat in war.

“There’s a big difference between a soldier who’s never seen combat and one who has. … whereas the guy who’s seen combat, he’s much more fashioned, much more honed than the guy that maybe went through a lot of good training and could be a good soldier, but he just didn’t have that opportunity.”

“Well, it’s the same thing here. When people go through just the brutal battle and that type of thing, and the amount of sacrifice and self-denial and everything that they have to go through, and the virtue that they have to achieve in order to conquer this thing is quite admirable.”

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