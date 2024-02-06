Father speaks out against ex-wife, school, courts trying to ‘transition’ his son against his will

‘They had already socially transitioned my son without my knowledge or consent,’ Dennis Hannon said, whose son went back to living as a ‘regular little boy’ on his own. ‘They didn’t even bother to ask if maybe I wanted to be a part of that, or if I knew.’

Tell Pierre Poilievre and all legislators to ban mutilating surgery for gender-confused children. Send a message today

BUFFALO, New York (LifeSiteNews) — A New York father says he spent years unsuccessfully attempting to prevent his ex-wife from “transitioning” their young son against the child’s will, only for him to revert to living as a “regular little boy” on his own.

On February 2, the Daily Mail reported on the case of Dennis Hannon, a 32-year-old software engineer who spent $150,000 in what he calls a “nightmare” legal battle to spare his son, now nine, from a transition he says his ex-wife “pushed” on him starting at just three years old.

The couple divorced in 2015, when their son (identified only by the pseudonym “Matthew”) was still a baby. Hannon, who got to see his son twice a week and on alternating weekends, says that unbeknownst to him, Matthew’s mother had begun dressing him in girls’ clothing and calling him “Ruby” starting in 2017. In 2019, the father was alerted to the situation upon receiving a kindergarten letter addressed to “the parent or guardian of Ruby Rose Hannon,” complete with female pronouns. He took his wife to court in 2020, at which point he learned the full extent of the situation.

The mother, not named by the Mail but identified in other media reports as Amy Hannon, began seeking “transgender affirming” counseling and even puberty blockers for Matthew in 2019.

“I was the last to know,” Mr. Hannon says. “He was on the fast track to puberty blockers.” Nevertheless, he was ordered by a court to enroll his son in gender counseling.

“Even though he never had a diagnosis, I was court ordered to take him to a gender therapist that didn’t accept insurance,” he says. “It was $145 out of pocket every week. ‘He went there for a year and a half. And there was still no diagnosis of gender dysphoria… If I refused, they would say that I was interfering with essential medical treatment, and they would remove my custody.”

Hannon attempted to put his foot down, and the therapist went to court in protest of his attempts to remove his son, and Hannon’s medical authority over such decisions was revoked.

“Since approximately Matthew’s third birthday… They have expressed, unprovoked, that They are a girl,” claims an Enforcement of Custody Petition Amy Hannon filed in 2020. “Over the past four years, Matthew has been insistent, consistent and persistent that They are a girl.”

Dennis Hannon denies that, calling it a “delusion” that his ex-wife “is trying to force on our son,” bolstered by the fact that Matthew is back to living as his true biological self: “My son is a regular little boy, he goes by Matthew. His mother still tries to influence him by using they/them pronouns, and still calls him B, which is short for Ruby.”

Amy “shopped around [for therapists] until she found the answer that she wanted to hear – somebody that would work with her to socially transition and ultimately, physically transition my son,” he adds. Among those “experts” were Andrea Binner, a self-described “transgender affirming and gender expansive counselor,” and Dr. Mai-Anh Tran Ngoc, a Physicians for Reproductive Health Advocate who sees part of her mission as “stopping” conservative pushback to “gender-affirming” policies.

When reached for comment by the New York Post, Amy Hannon claimed there were an “appalling” number of “lies” in the Mail story, but declined to elaborate. “It’s the child that’s important here.”

Regardless, the battle has been devastating for both Dennis Hannon’s parental rights and his finances, and most importantly for Matthew himself. “I spent every dime of my retirement,” he says, adding that he simply cannot afford any further appeals.

As for Matthew, while he has been spared transitioning itself for the time being, the fallout lingers.

“He uses a Chromebook for school and he has access to his previous grades, and there are things that pop up with the name Ruby on it still,” Dennis says. “That’s something he’s going to have to live with. It’s been hard on him […] It was very difficult for him in school because… one year he was a girl named Ruby, wearing dresses and makeup and the hair. Then the next year, he’s a boy named Matthew. Kids in school will ask him, ‘Weren’t you a girl?’ That’s hard for a child.”

On Monday Chaya Raichick, proprietor of “anti-woke” social media watchdog Libs of TikTok, published an interview with Hannon, who expressed hope that his case could serve as the “first boot to drop on something like this happening so that it sparks true reform and change.”

He emphasized to Raichick that, on top of his struggles with his ex-wife and the courts, Matthew’s school cut him out of the loop entirely. “They had already socially transitioned my son without my knowledge or consent. They didn’t even bother to ask if maybe I wanted to be a part of that, or if I knew. I was essentially the last to know.”

“He’s living a second identity while he’s at school and with his mom,” Raichick summarized.

Binner “never kept any notes at all on any therapy sessions that she had with my child,” Hannon detailed. “It came out that she, not only did she not follow the WPATH [World Professional Association for Transgender Health] standards for transgender care, but my son never had, and still hasn’t, any formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria using the DSM-5 [Diagnostic & Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition] criteria.”

Yet Binner referred the mother to Tran, who Hannon said “had two phone calls, totaling 45 minutes, with the mother only. They never spoke to my child, they never met my child. Yet over those two 45-minute phone calls, they came to this conclusion that my son has gender dysphoria and they recommended the potential for puberty blockers around age nine.” All this occurred when Matthew was just four years old.

Nevertheless, Hannon finds hope and validation in the fact that, while the ordeal forced his son to “grow up very early,” Matthew came out the other side stronger and safer: “He understands what was done to him, he understands that this was forced on him, this wasn’t something that he wanted […] he’s old enough to stand up for what he wants, and more importantly what he doesn’t want, and he’s awake now.”

Evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically-transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners have attested to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

The danger of keeping parents in the dark about such situations is grimly illustrated in the story of Yaeli Martinez, a 19-year-old to whom “gender transitioning” was touted as a possible cure for her depression in high school, supported by a high school counselor who withheld what she was going through from her mother. The troubled girl killed herself after trying to live as a man for three years.

Last summer, the Biden administration’s own U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released a since-deleted report that acknowledged “lesbian, gay, and bisexual adults are more likely than straight adults to use substances, experience mental health conditions including major depressive episodes, and experience serious thoughts of suicide.”

As for Hannon, he has since launched Indoctrinate This Inc., a “not-for-profit faith based company” registered in conservative, parental-rights haven Florida, which is dedicated to arming parents with the resources to fight back against the “abuse” of underage “transitioning,” defend parental rights, oppose LGBT indoctrination in schools, and fight the “breakdown of traditional family values.”

Tell Pierre Poilievre and all legislators to ban mutilating surgery for gender-confused children. Send a message today

Share











