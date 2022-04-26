‘Father Stu’ star Mark Wahlberg invites fans to pray Rosary with him on Catholic app 

'Let’s do the Rosary together and stay prayed up. You got to stay prayed up,' Wahlberg said in a video he posted on his Instagram page last week.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has invited his millions of Instagram followers to pray the rosary with him.

“Let’s do the Rosary together and stay prayed up. You got to stay prayed up,” Wahlberg said in a video he posted on his Instagram page last week.

In the video, Wahlberg refers to his partnership with Hallow app, a Catholic prayer app which, according to Fox News, is the most downloaded and used Catholic app in the world.

The Hallow app allows members to join with a 3-month free trial, after which subscription fees are priced at $8.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people who have been praying every day and finding peace. And especially sending wonderful messages about doing the Rosary with me on the Hallow app,” Wahlberg said.

“If you haven’t yet, go to the Hallow app and let’s do the rosary together and stay prayed up. You got to stay prayed up!” he added.

The Hollywood actor’s Catholic faith has been making headlines in recent years.

This month, Wahlberg starred in his first faith-based movie, Father Stu, which draws upon the true-life story of the late Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who, soon after entering the priesthood, developed a debilitating inflammatory muscle disease.

The movie, which stars Wahlberg as Fr. Stu and fellow Catholic Mel Gibson as Fr. Stu’s father, received mixed reviews from Catholic audiences.

In 2018, Wahlberg said that he had asked God to forgive him for “poor choices [he] made in [his] past,” including starring in the movie Boogie Nights, a 1997 film about the porn industry, being affiliated with gangs as a teen, and ending up in jail.

That same year, Wahlberg said that prayers at 2.45 a.m. were part of his daily outine.

Share











