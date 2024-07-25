Fatima shrine rules out removal of Rupnik mosaic amid growing pushback against his art

The decision by the Shrine of Fatima to unquestioningly preserve Fr. Rupnik's work comes as other Catholic sites are beginning to cover or remove the images.

FATIMA, Portugal (LifeSiteNews) — Authorities at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal have ruled out removing the mosaics made by discharged priest Father Marko Rupnik, though they have suspended use of his images in promotional materials.

In a statement issued to OSV News and subsequently to LifeSiteNews, a spokeswoman for the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima provided clarity on the future of the large mosaic adorning the Basilica.

“As for the mosaic panel from the Aletti Center, which is in the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, its removal is not being considered,” the statement read.

“However, since we became aware of the allegations against Father M.I. Rupnik, we have suspended the use of the image of the work – in its entirety and in its details – in our promotional materials,” continued the spokeswoman.

She added that the shrine officially “rejects outright the acts committed by Father M. I. Rupnik and affirms its solidarity with the victims.”

A 500 meter squared mosaic by Rupnik and his Rome-based studio – the Aletti Center – adorns the Basilica of the Holy Trinity at Fatima. Inaugurated in 2017, the modern church can seat some nine thousand people, according to the Shrine, and is often used to accommodate pilgrimage groups which do not fit into the smaller, more historic Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary.

The firm stance by the shrine not to take any action against the Rupnik mosaics comes amid a growing international decision by certain shrines and Catholic bodies to cover up the priest’s images, following the numerous allegations of sexual abuse.

Since the scandal surrounding Rupnik became international in late 2022, renewed attention has been paid to his influence in the global Church and the numerous art projects which he and his Centro Aletti have installed throughout the world at numerous prominent Catholic sites.

Rupnik’s artwork – while staunchly defended by his supporters, including Pope Francis – has been intimately linked to his alleged serial abuse, which is believed to be of multiple forms, but especially sexual.

Writing under a pseudonym “Anna” in December 2022, one alleged victim and former member of Rupnik’s community stated:

His sexual obsession was not extemporaneous but deeply connected to his conception of art and his theological thinking. Father Marko at first slowly and gently infiltrated my psychological and spiritual world by appealing to my uncertainties and frailties while using my relationship with God to push me to have sexual experiences with him.

A native of Slovenia, Rupnik is accused of having abused numerous women, and at least one man, in a variety of forms – sexual, spiritual, physical, and psychological. The abuse is reported to have taken place against at least 21 of the 40-strong Loyola Community of religious women, which he co-founded in his native Slovenia. A further 15 alleged victims have come forward since his case became public knowledge in December 2022.

As international outrage has grown over the Rupnik case, the U.S. Knights of Columbus has recently decided to cover over the numerous mosaics which Rupnik has installed in the D.C. John Paul II Shrine.

Following a decision process lasting over a year, the Knights have now implemented covers over the mosaics at the D.C. Shrine and their New Haven headquarters. They did not rule out having to permanently cover the mosaics completely in the future.

Shortly prior to their announcement, the Bishop of Lourdes stated that a similar year-long decision process had resulted in the Rupnik images at the French Marian shrine simply not being illuminated during the evening rosary processions. The long-term future of the mosaics, he stated, might result in their removal.

After international outcry over continued Vatican promotion of the disgraced priest despite the numerous allegations of abuse, Pope Francis announced in October that Rupnik was subject to an investigation by the Holy See for said abuse. The credibility of the well-documented allegations of Rupnik’s serial abuse is deemed to be “very high” by his former superiors, and the Vatican’s investigation into the case is said to be at a “fairly advanced stage.”

