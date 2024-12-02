Fauci admitted to RFK Jr. that none of 72 mandatory vaccines for children has ever been safety tested

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, recently recounted how Dr. Anthony Fauci had to admit that none of the 72 vaccines currently mandated for children in the U.S. has ever been safety tested.

(LifeSiteNews) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), recently recounted how when threatened with a lawsuit, Dr. Anthony Fauci finally had to eat his words and admit that none of the 72 vaccines currently mandated for children in the U.S. has ever been safety tested.

“For many years, I was saying that not one of the 72 vaccines mandated for children has ever been safety tested in pre-licensing, placebo-controlled trials,” began Kennedy, speaking at a Hillsdale College event. “Not one.”

Fauci went so far as to call Kennedy “a liar.”

When then-President Trump appointed Kennedy to run a vaccine safety commission, Trump ordered Fauci and Collins to meet with him along with White House counsel present.

Kennedy told Fauci, “You say I’m lying. For eight years you’ve been saying I’m lying,” and challenged Fauci to “show me the study” which shows that the multitude of vaccines America’s children are required to receive have been safety-tested.

Fauci claimed that he didn’t have it with him. “It’s back in Bethesda. I’ll send it to you.”

“I never got it,” said Kennedy, “so I sued him.”

“After stonewalling us for a year, their lawyers met us on the courthouse steps and said, ‘Yup, you’re right. We never had any study,’” said Kennedy.

Anthony Fauci called RFK Jr. a liar for stating that not one of the 72 vaccines mandated for children has ever been safety tested*. In response, RFK Jr. took legal action, and after a year of delays, Fauci’s lawyers conceded that RFK Jr. had been correct. “There’s no… pic.twitter.com/43EA4QTRa7 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 27, 2024

Kennedy went on to explain how lucrative government-mandated children’s vaccines have been for the pharmaceutical industry:

There’s no downstream liability, there’s no front-end safety testing – that saves them a quarter billion dollars – and there’s no marketing and advertising costs, because the federal government is ordering 78 million school kids to take that vaccine every year. What better product could you have? And so there was a gold rush to add all these new vaccines to the schedule that we don’t need. Most of these vaccines are unnecessary. Many of them are for diseases that are not even casually contagious. It was a gold rush, because if you get onto that schedule, it’s a billion dollars a year for your company. And in many cases, NIH is earning the royalties.

According to Kennedy, more obscene than the huge profits being horded by Big Pharma are the vast number of negative side-effects from all those untested vaccines.

“Neurological diseases” have “exploded,” he said.

“ADHD, sleep disorders, language delays, ASD, autism, Tourette’s syndrome, ticks, narcolepsy. These are all things that I never heard of,” said Kennedy. “Autism went from one in 10,000 in my generation according to CDC data to one in every 34 kids today.”

Kennedy is known for vehemently opposing vaccines, a stance he adopted after the mothers of vaccine-injured children implored him to look into the research linking thimerosal to neurological injuries, including autism. He went on to found Children’s Health Defense, an organization with the stated mission of “ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure,” largely through vaccines.

Kennedy said in October that Trump has asked him to reorganize and “clean up” federal health agencies like the CDC and FDA. This would involve ending conflicts of interest that favor the interests of pharmaceutical companies over evidence-based medicine, according to Kennedy.

Trump has also tasked him with ending “the chronic disease epidemic in this country,” especially chronic disease among children.

Share











