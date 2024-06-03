Fauci admitted to Congress that 6-foot social distancing ban during COVID ‘wasn’t based on data’

Fauci said in testimony to Congress in January that the six-foot social distancing rule ‘sort of just appeared’ and ‘wasn’t based on data,’ adding he ‘was not aware of studies’ about it.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A new memo issued by the House of Representatives’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic sheds light on a revealing closed-door, 14-hour testimony given in January by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On Friday, May 31, GOP Congressman Brad Wenstrup released transcripts from Fauci’s two-day remarks. At the time, Fauci had been asked to share his opinion on social distancing and other COVID measures, including masking for children.

LifeSite previously reported on some of Fauci’s testimony. The full transcripts, which can be read here and here, were released on Friday ahead of his scheduled appearance in Congress on Monday, June 3.

Fauci’s comments shockingly indicate he essentially had zero scientific evidence to support his recommendations.

“It sort of just appeared,” he said, when asked about where the six-foot social distancing ban came from. “I was not aware of studies” on that. It was “an empiric decision that wasn’t based on data.”

Wenstrup’s memo further noted that Fauci “testified that he did not recall any supporting evidence for masking children.”

Dr. Fauci has repeatedly denied any blame whatsoever for the many controversial and even fatal policies enacted during the COVID pandemic. Fauci’s evasive remarks on the origins of the virus and public promotion of the shot while simultaneously vilifying alternative treatments have often resulted in him being grilled by GOP Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who has repeatedly pressed him for answers during his many appearances on Capitol Hill.

Wenstrup’s memo further states that Fauci “unequivocally agreed with EVERY travel restriction issued by the Trump Administration at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic” but that “this testimony runs counter to the public narrative that the Trump Administration’s travel restrictions were xenophobic.”

Fauci also confirmed that it is not necessarily a “conspiracy theory” to think the virus emerged from a lab leak.

“Well, it’s a possibility. I think people have made conspiracy aspects from it,” he said. “And I think you have to separate the two when you keep an open mind, that it could be a lab leak or it could be a natural occurrence. I’ve mentioned in this committee that I believe the evidence that I’ve seen weighs my opinion towards one, which is a natural occurrence, but I still leave an open mind.”

Fauci dictated COVID policies for the federal government along with Dr. Deborah Birx, who recently admitted the jab may have injured “thousands” of people. Fauci stepped down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December 2023.

