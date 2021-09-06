Fauci announces imminent approval for boosters, hints that they may be required for ‘full vaccination’

The White House's chief medical adviser expects the shots to be available by the president's September 20 deadline.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has said that booster shots for COVID will likely be available by the president’s September 20 deadline, following comments that three doses might become “the adequate full regimen for vaccination.”

After the president’s August 15 announcement that COVID booster shots will be available “for every adult” beginning September 20, Fauci stated in an August 5 interview on CBS’ Face the Nation that the Pfizer/BioNTech-developed mRNA jab “likely would meet the deadline” for approval as a booster.

“Looks like Pfizer has their data in,” Fauci said, explaining that the drug companies must submit test data on the safety of releasing booster shots to the public for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to examine. The FDA then determines “whether from a regulatory standpoint, it’s OK to go ahead,” Fauci said.

For Pfizer’s experimental COVID jab, which recently received the FDA’s “full approval” for use among the public, Fauci said, “I think it’s going to be at the most a couple of weeks” before boosters are approved and rolled out. Regarding Moderna, however, which also manufactures an mRNA COVID jab, although operating exclusively under emergency use authorization (EUA), it may take more time to receive “the appropriate FDA regulatory approval.”

“We were hoping that we would get … both products, Moderna and Pfizer, rolled out by the week of the 20th. It is conceivable that we will only have one of them out but the other would likely follow soon thereafter,” Fauci added.

While unlikely that both Pfizer and Moderna will be able to roll out booster shots at the same time, Fauci explained that, in any case, “we’ll do it sequentially.”

“So the bottom line is very likely, at least part of the plan will be implemented, but ultimately the entire plan will be.”

Despite rushing to administer the hastily developed jabs to the public last year, rolling the shots out under the EUA protocol, Fauci claimed that delaying the release of a Moderna booster shot is a safety precaution that must be taken because “when you’re dealing with allowing the American public to receive [a medical] intervention, you want to make sure you are absolutely certain [of its safety].”

But mounting data on adverse events arising from the jabs has revealed many dangers to be associated with taking the experimental shots.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), jointly run by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has recorded some 650,077 adverse events after the COVID shots between December 14, 2020, and August 27, 2021.

Of the overall count associated with the experimental COVID shots, 337,049 adverse events are correlated with Pfizer’s mRNA jab, accounting for a little more than 50 percent of all reports. Regarding reports of deaths, Pfizer is correlated with almost 70 percent of all deaths recorded after a COVID “vaccine,” registering a total of 9,622.

Fauci stated during the CBS interview that studies are currently underway looking into the possibility of “mix and match” booster shots. The White House medical adviser suggested that it might be possible in the future to “switch one with the other,” but that his hope is that “if you got Pfizer, you will then boost with Pfizer. If you get Moderna, you’ll be boosting with Moderna.”

Fauci had previously downplayed the necessity of booster shots, stating in an interview with CNN that those who have received both doses of an mRNA COVID jab, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, “do not need to get a boost right now … nothing has changed with regard to the CDC’s recommendations.”

“The message is very clear,” Fauci continued, “[t]he CDC and FDA say if you’ve been fully vaccinated, at this point in time you do not need a booster shot.”

On September 3, however, as part of a White House briefing, Fauci told reporters that if boosters do receive regulatory approval, then it is “likely” that a third dose of the shots will become a requirement for Americans to be considered “fully vaccinated.”

“From my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised if the adequate, full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses,” Fauci stated, before noting that following waning immunity, Israel’s booster rollout has resulted in a “dramatic” increase in protection against the virus.

Fauci added that if the booster is found to produce durable results, “then you’re going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen.”

However, interviewing on Newsmax’s Spicer & Co., Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D., renowned epidemiologist and chief medical adviser to the Truth for Health Foundation, said Israel’s data already shows breakthrough infections in those who have received booster shots, within the first few weeks of them being administered.

In general, McCullough underlined Israeli data on the Pfizer shot “estimating about 39 percent protection,” which Fauci claimed “supported the rationale for COVID-19 booster shots.”

McCullough, on the other hand, explained that Israel is observing infection breakthroughs in individuals who have taken the booster shot “because the Pfizer vaccine doesn’t cover the Delta variant.” The doctor noted that there has been “antigenic escape” with Pfizer’s jab, later adding that CDC director Rochelle Walensky has said those jabbed with “the Pfizer vaccine, and certainly those vaccinated in general, can carry the Delta variant and pass it to others.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a more cautious approach to the implementation of COVID booster shots, arguing that “the data around the need for boosters is not conclusive.”

“We also don’t know about the safety of boosters,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said. “These need to be studied as well, so before we launch into full-scale booster programs for the whole population there are a number of questions that need to be answered.”

Owing to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for “a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September.”

The European Commission (EC), the executive body of the European Union (EU), echoed the WHO’s recommendation, warning against hastily administering booster shots across the EU’s 27 member states, over half of which – including France, Germany, Austria, and Hungary – have already indicated a desire to begin offering third doses.

According to a report by Reuters, the EC confirmed that “[b]ooster doses are currently not part of the marketing authorization of COVID-19 vaccines and have not yet been subject to a scientific assessment by EMA [European Medicines Agency] in the absence of sufficient data.”

Therefore, the EC emphasized that “the responsibility to decide to include boosters in their vaccination campaign remains with the Member States,” adding that “[a]s long as the booster doses are not part of the marketing authorization, companies’ liability is modified,” removing manufacturer responsibility for any adverse effects.

In the United States, two senior FDA officials just announced that they are resigning amid disagreements with the White House over the rushed booster shot effort.

