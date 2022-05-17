News

Fauci says he will resign from senior gov’t role if Trump wins back presidency in 2024

When asked if he would not serve in a second Trump administration, Fauci said ‘For sure.’
(LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he would resign as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) if former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. 

When asked by Jim Acosta on CNN last Sunday if Trump could handle whatever remained of COVID-19 or another health crisis and if he’d remain in the government, Fauci responded laughing “Uh, well, ‘no,’ to the second question.” 

“If you look at the history of what the response was during the [Trump] administration, I think, you know at best you would say it wasn’t optimal,” Fauci told Acosta, speaking about Trump’s response to COVID-19. 

When asked again if he would not serve in a second Trump administration, Fauci said “For sure.” 

Fauci has served as director for NIAID since 1984. He has been in conflict with Trump with regard to the response to COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020, disagreeing with Trump on the issues of hydroxychloroquine, masks, and lockdowns 

Conservatives took to Twitter shortly after Fauci’s statements. Rachel Bovard, a contributor for The Federalist, tweeted that “This is an endorsement for Trump. And Fauci doesn’t get it. Which is why it’s hilarious.” Clay Travers, founder of Outkick and a critic of Fauci, tweeted “This is the greatest endorsement of Donald Trump in 2024 possible.” 

Fauci has been a controversial figure in American politics since the beginning of the COVID “pandemic. He advocated the use of face masks in spite of evidence that masks don’t affect the chances of infection. He has also supported lockdowns in spite of evidence showing that they cause economic and social harm while not preventing the spread of infection. Fauci has also been linked to gain-of-function research, a process that involves intentionally strengthening viruses to study their effects, conducted at the Wuhan lab from which COVID-19 is widely thought to have emerged.

