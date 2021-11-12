Fauci approved AIDS drugs toxic for adults to be tested on orphans, foster kids, RFK Jr. says in new book

Thousands of foster children were force-fed HIV drugs known to be toxic to adults in drug experiments approved by Anthony Fauci.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of foster children (most of them Black and Hispanic and poor) were force-fed HIV drugs known to be toxic to adults in drug experiments approved by Anthony Fauci, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s scathing new book about America’s beleaguered COVID czar.

As many as 14,000 babies and children in at least seven U.S. states were conscripted by Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Genentech and other companies, and forced to take deadly antiretroviral drugs during an AIDS research spending frenzy overseen by Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Many of them died.

Pfizer HIV experiments

Kennedy dredges up this dark, forgotten history of NIAID experiments in which, in New York state alone, at least 523 infants and children who tested positive for HIV were given potently toxic AIDS drugs like AZT and Nevirapine. Hundreds of children died and were buried in plain wooden coffins stacked in a mass grave — all under the oversight of “America’s Doctor.” It’s a chapter of Fauci’s history that, as chief marketing agent of Pfizer and other drug companies currently promoting experimental COVID injections to healthy children, is suddenly relevant again.

In 2004, journalist Liam Scheff published his shocking investigative report on HIV drug experiments inside a four-story brick institute called the Incarnation Children’s Center, run by Columbia University’s Presbyterian Hospital in affiliation with the Catholic Archdiocese of New York.

Brain damage and bone marrow death

Scheff had discovered that children at this orphanage were being used as guinea pigs. “The drugs being given to the children are toxic — they’re known to cause genetic mutation, organ failure, bone marrow death, bodily deformations, brain damage, and fatal skin disorders,” he wrote.

“If the children refuse the drugs, they’re held down and force-fed. If the children continue to resist, they’re taken to Columbia Presbyterian hospital, where a surgeon puts a plastic tube through their abdominal wall into their stomachs. From then on, the drugs are injected directly into their intestines.”

“In 2003, two children, ages 6 and 12, had debilitating strokes due to drug toxicities. The 6-year-old went blind. They both died shortly after. Another 14-year old died recently. An 8-year-old boy had two plastic surgeries to remove large, fatty, drug-induced lumps from his neck.”

“This isn’t science fiction. This is AIDS research” Scheff wrote.

NIAID-funded research bonanza

It was AIDS research approved and funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci who was ringleader of an extravagant and lucrative government/pharma HIV research circus which had its heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s. Kennedy’s book explains the COVID czar’s role in the debacle, which was largely overlooked when the story exploded in 2004.

The Associated Press followed with its own investigation confirming the deaths of 200 children in the drug experiments in New York. In 2005, the city of New York hired the VERA Institute of Justice to investigate. VERA was given no access to medical records for any of the children but they were able to confirm from child welfare notes that some children experienced “serious toxicities, or side effects, from trial medications, such as reduced liver function, or severe anemia. These toxicities were consistent with toxicities described in published articles about the trials.”

VERA also confirmed that the victims were almost all colored children from impoverished backgrounds and, in violation of ethical guidelines and state laws, most had no legal representation — they were forced into the trials after testing positive for HIV.

In other chapters of The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, to be released by Skyhorse Publishing next week, Kennedy explores the problems with the HIV tests themselves. They were certainly no confirmation of AIDS — thousands of people tested positive and did not become ill.

He cites the inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, who won a Nobel Prize for his work. Mullis, who died in 2019, was vehemently opposed to his test’s abuse by Fauci and other administrators who did not understand or ignored the science behind it, but used it to foster fear and to create and sustain a government-funded HIV research bonanza and a money-spinning AIDS industry. The parallel to today’s COVID pandemic is obvious — the same man is using the same PCR test in the same way with the same effects, frightening the public to justify public health diktats and experimental injections with soaring pharmaceutical profits.

Mass grave of children

For the children under Fauci’s HIV regime, it was a nightmare. Scheff interviewed staff and child care workers at ICC who recounted their suffering:

One girl, a six-year-old, Shyanne — she came in for adherence. She was the most delicate little flower — beautiful, polite, full of life. Her family never gave her meds. So, Administration for Children’s Services brought her into ICC … she came in and started the meds. And it was three months, maybe three months. And she had a stroke. She could not see. She was this normal girl, singing, jumping, playing. Then, poof, stroked out. Blind. We were freaked out. Then in a few months, she was gone — dead.

During one of the drugs trials for an antiretroviral, Dapsone, 10 children died. The AP investigation confirmed that they died “from a variety of causes, including four from blood poisoning.” Researchers admitted that they couldn’t find a safe, and useful dose. “An unexpected finding in our study was that overall mortality while receiving the drug was significantly higher in the daily Dapsone group. This finding remains unexplained.” In other words, they were experimenting with doses of a lethal drug on children, killed some, and didn’t understand why.

The BBC produced a haunting documentary in 2004, Guinea Pig Kids, about the experiments, and called in journalist Celia Farber to report.

“I found the mass grave at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Hawthorne, New York,” Farber told Kennedy. “I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a very large pit with AstroTurf thrown over it, which you could actually lift up. Under it one could see dozens of plain wooden coffins, haphazardly stacked. There may have been 100 of them. I learned there was more than one child’s body in each.”

“Fauci pooh-poohed all those deaths,” Vera Sharav told Kennedy. A child survivor of Holocaust, Sharav founded the Alliance for Human Research Protection [AHRP], a watchdog of clinical trials. “The very best thing you could say about Anthony Fauci is that he failed to get involved when problems emerged on his management watch.”

‘Never at risk’

What all the reports validated was that “Dr. Fauci experimented on infants and children who were presumed — without clinical evidence– to be at risk of AIDS, and that he exposed them to deadly risks and agonizing discomforts in a speculative drug and vaccine exercise that offered absolutely no potential benefit for them,” writes environmental attorney Kennedy, the founder of Children’s Health Defense which safeguards children from environmental hazards, including those from pharma.

The media and Fauci protested at the time that the children in the experiments were HIV-positive and being granted cutting-edge “life-saving” scientific drugs they would never otherwise afford. It was “always a sham” and “a canard from the outset,” writes Kennedy. The children were not even in a medical institution, in violation of federal laws governing drug trials. They were conveniently out of sight of medical personnel who might have intervened.

“Dr. Fauci presided over these atrocities, collaborating with pharmaceutical company researchers and winking at their loose definitions of ‘informed consent’ and ‘volunteer,’” he writes. “Instead of looking out for the best interests of children, Dr. Fauci gave outlaw drug makers free rein to torture vulnerable children behind closed doors, with neither parental permission nor requisite oversight from child welfare authorities.”

Science or sadism?

“What dark flaw in Anthony Fauci’s character allowed him to oversee — and then to cover up the atrocities at Incarnation Children’s Center?” asks Kennedy. “At very best, there must be some arrogance or imperiousness that enables Dr. Fauci to rationalize the sufferings and deaths of children as acceptable collateral damage in what he sees as his noble search for new public health innovations. At worst, he is a sociopath who has pushed science into the realm of sadism.”

The character of the man in charge of COVID and the vaccine makers he works with is worth investigating. “Could these dark alchemists justify a strategy of prioritizing their $48 billion vaccine project ahead of public health and human life?” Kennedy asks.

In 1965, Kennedy’s father exposed the horrors of experiments on children at Willowbrook State School on Staten Island, calling the place a “snake pit.” Sen. Robert Kennedy sponsored legislation to close the institution. Today, his son writes, “national media and Democrat Party sachems have beatified a man who presided over similar atrocities, somehow elevating him to a sort of secular sainthood.”

It seems that Fauci, who was recently the subject of public scorn for using taxpayers’ money to fund a host of cruel animal experiments, including one in which beagles were “debarked” and trapped in cages so flies could eat them, before being drugged and killed, has more than just a tarnished halo to adjust.

“America’s Doctor” who has equated himself with “science” and captained his country and the world into COVID mayhem and a mass COVID vaccine experiment, will have many questions to answer from the public that has put so much trust in him, very soon.

The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health is released November 16, 2021by Skyhorse Publishing.

