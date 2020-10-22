Fauci: Barrett nomination ‘superspreader,’ no comment on pro-abortion mass gathering

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, a lead member of President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, has remained silent about the potential spread of COVID-19 during Saturday’s Women’s March featuring tens of thousands of pro-abortion feminists in the nation’s capital. Previously, Fauci had called the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with fewer than 300 people in attendance, a superspreader event.

A super-spreader has been defined as referring to “a propensity to infect a larger than average number of people … Nor is the term confined to individuals with a propensity to spread infectious disease: it can potentially be used to describe events, policies or settings.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) simply wrote, “Superspreader events, in which one infectious person infects many others, can lead to explosive growth at the beginning of an outbreak and facilitate sustained transmission later in an outbreak.”

Fauci, the long-time director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, openly criticized the Trump’s Rose Garden event on September 26, when the president officially nominated Barett’s to the Supreme Court, as a “superspreader.”

In fact, just a few days after the event, Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and spent several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. A number of the people in attendance tested positive, as well, including Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC). At the same time, many others, including Vice President Mike Pence and most senators, never got the virus.

John LaPook asked Fauci in a 60 Minutes interview if he was surprised that Trump got sick.

Fauci responded, “Absolutely not. I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask. When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that’s got to be a problem.’ And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event.”

If an assemblage of 300 people celebrating the nomination of Barrett is a “precarious situation of crowded … people” and a superspreader event, how much more is a gathering of tens of thousands protesting it? The Washington Examiner reached out to Fauci with that exact question, but has not received a response.

The 4th annual Women’s March event was held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, with many other gatherings across the nation under the same banner. ABC News estimated that “tens of thousands showed up at what turned out to be 438 #CountonUs marches across all 50 states.”

Fauci is not the only one inconsistent in applying “superspreader” terminology to political events.

CNN called Barrett’s nomination a “nexus for contagion,” but then ran an article last Saturday on the Women’s March to protest Trump and his Supreme Court, without mentioning COVID-19 as a potential problem, at all.

When Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questioned Dr. Anthony Fauci in July about COVID-19 transmission at nationwide protests during a coronavirus hearing in the House of Representatives, Fauci said, “Crowding together, particularly when you’re not wearing a mask, contributes to the spread of the virus.”