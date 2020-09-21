Fauci calls for strengthening WHO, ‘rebuilding infrastructure of human existence’

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

September 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Combating future infectious diseases such as COVID-19 will require “rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence,” including greater submission to international authority, controversial coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote recently in a prominent medical journal.

“Living in greater harmony with nature will require changes in human behavior as well as other radical changes that may take decades to achieve: rebuilding the infrastructures of human existence, from cities to homes to workplaces, to water and sewer systems, to recreational and gatherings venues,” Fauci and National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases scientific senior adviser David Morens wrote in the September 3 edition of Cell.

“In such a transformation we will need to prioritize changes in those human behaviors that constitute risks for the emergence of infectious diseases,” Fauci and Morens continued. “Chief among them are reducing crowding at home, work, and in public places as well as minimizing environmental perturbations such as deforestation, intense urbanization, and intensive animal farming. Equally important are ending global poverty, improving sanitation and hygiene, and reducing unsafe exposure to animals, so that humans and potential human pathogens have limited opportunities for contact.”

The duo also suggested that “global biosafety cooperation” should be improved “by strengthening the United Nations and its agencies, particularly the World Health Organization” (among other measures).

“Fauci and Morens’s prescription should give every lover of liberty and national sovereignty great pause,” responded the Discovery Institute’s Wesley Smith. “At the very least, the gargantuan task would require unprecedented and intrusive government regulations and the transferring of policy control from the national to international level—nothing less than an international technocratic and authoritarian supra-governing system—with the power to direct how we interact with each other as family, friends, and in community.”

Fauci’s critics also find his advice alarming in light of the WHO’s various statements legitimizing the false claims coming out of the Chinese government in the early days of the outbreak, which downplayed the gravity of the outbreak and covered up the Communist regime’s mishandling of it.

Fauci’s own record on the outbreak is similarly contentious. In February he said there was “absolutely no reason whatsoever to wear a mask” in the United States; by July he was suggesting that Americans wear not only masks but goggles and face shields. Critics have also faulted him for floating the idea of requiring Americans to carry “certificates” documenting their immunity to COVID-19 and suggesting that handshaking should be abolished but sex with strangers remains alright if “you’re willing to take a risk.”

