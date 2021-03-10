Fauci: Experimental COVID vaccine for teens in the fall, younger kids in 2022

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Although COVID-19 vaccines lack approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and only have experimental status, Dr. Anthony Fauci anticipates teenagers across the nation will be injected with these biological agents in the fall, and elementary school children in early 2022.

Appearing this weekend on CBS’s Face the Nation, the chief medical advisor to the president stated, “We project that high school students will very likely be able to be vaccinated by the fall term, maybe not the very first day, but certainly in the early part of the fall.”

“Elementary school kids … will [likely] be able to get vaccinated by the very first quarter of 2022,” he added.

Dr. Fauci did not explain the rationale for subjecting this tender-aged population to experimental biological agents, given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) estimate they have a 99.997 percent survival rate if infected with COVID-19.

As these numbers confirm, according to Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD, founder America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), COVID-19 is “irrelevant” as a threat to this age group, and thus according to the insistent recommendation of AFLDS, administering these mRNA gene therapy injections to children must be “prohibited.”

There remain significant concerns regarding these experimental COVID-19 vaccines, which have been rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

These concerns included “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” risks that these vaccines may cause infertility in women, result in an increased vulnerability to the virus, and present unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing.

The FDA also drew up a document last fall listing the possible side-effects from these experimental COVID-19 vaccines, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Current reports on the CDC’s VAERS reporting system reveal that “between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 26, a total of 25,212 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 1,265 deaths and 4,424 serious injuries.”

Of course, for this database, causation is not necessarily confirmed, nor can one presume all such events are reported. However, one study in 2010 found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries” are reported to VAERS, suggesting the actual numbers of deaths and injuries may be significantly higher.

Furthermore, though many have indicated that children should receive these injections to “protect others,” there remains no data on whether or not these experimental agents are actually capable of stopping transmission of the virus, and thus it is quite possible that vaccinated persons could still be infected by COVID-19 and pass it along to others, negating this primary purpose of the vaccine itself.

In the meantime, though this information has been assiduously suppressed by the media, safe, inexpensive, and very effective treatments are available for COVID-19. Early treatment with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, an anti-biotic and vitamins is one such option with an timpressive track record.

Another repurposed drug which is hailed as nothing less than “miraculous” is ivermectin, which has been said to “obliterate transmission of this virus,” and has recently been approved for use in the U.S. to treat COVID-19.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

