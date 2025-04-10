Fauci, top COVID officials have criminal referral requests filed against them in 7 states

The filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Focal Points) — On April 8, 2025, the Vires Law Group, in collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, submitted formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania. These filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Evidence for COVID vaccine shedding is mounting. Here’s how you can protect yourself

The referrals are based on detailed evidence—including the stories of over 80 victims and families—and allege that policies such as lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death.

Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of constituents in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities:

Individuals Named in the Referral Requests:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

– Former Director, NIAID Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID

– Deputy Director, NIAID Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH

– Former Director, NIH Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator

– Former White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC

– Former Director, CDC Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA

– Former Commissioner, FDA Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)

– Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only) Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)

– Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only) Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC

– Former Director, CDC Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

– President, EcoHealth Alliance Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

– Professor, University of North Carolina Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA

– Former Director, BARDA Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania

Combined List of Alleged Crimes Across Both States:

Murder

Involuntary Manslaughter

Negligent Homicide

Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

/ / Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse

/ Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person

Kidnapping

Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services

Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom

Operating a Corrupt Organization

Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws

Terrorism

At the time of the release, two county-level criminal investigations are reportedly already underway in other states. The legal teams and victims involved assert that accountability must come through state or local prosecution, given the lack of federal action. These filings represent a significant national effort to seek justice on behalf of families who lost loved ones and were denied proper care during the pandemic.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Reprinted with permission from Focal Points.

RELATED

Massive new study links COVID jabs to higher risk of myocarditis, stroke, artery disease

CDC stops $11 billion in COVID ‘emergency’ funding to health departments, NGOs

17-year-old died after taking COVID shot, but Ontario judge denies his family’s liability claim

Share











