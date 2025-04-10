News

Fauci, top COVID officials have criminal referral requests filed against them in 7 states

The filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Subcommittee is holding a hearing on the findings from a fifteen month Republican-led probe of former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 pandemic's origins. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
(Focal Points) — On April 8, 2025, the Vires Law Group, in collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, submitted formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania. These filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Evidence for COVID vaccine shedding is mounting. Here’s how you can protect yourself

The referrals are based on detailed evidence—including the stories of over 80 victims and families—and allege that policies such as lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death.

Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of constituents in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities:

Individuals Named in the Referral Requests:

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID
  • Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID
  • Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH
  • Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator
  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC
  • Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA
  • Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)
  • Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)
  • Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC
  • Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance
  • Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina
  • Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA
  • Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania

Combined List of Alleged Crimes Across Both States:

  • Murder
  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Negligent Homicide
  • Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse
  • Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person
  • Kidnapping
  • Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services
  • Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom
  • Operating a Corrupt Organization
  • Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws
  • Terrorism

At the time of the release, two county-level criminal investigations are reportedly already underway in other states. The legal teams and victims involved assert that accountability must come through state or local prosecution, given the lack of federal action. These filings represent a significant national effort to seek justice on behalf of families who lost loved ones and were denied proper care during the pandemic.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Reprinted with permission from Focal Points.

