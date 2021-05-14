Fauci: Vaccinated should have ‘no concern’ about infection from the unvaccinated

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has now declared that Americans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 should have “no concern” at all about contact with unvaccinated individuals, prompting questions as to why mask mandates are still in force.

Appearing on NBC News on March 13, the lockdown and mask-advocating Fauci responded to the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which stipulated that those who have received the full dose of their Wuhan coronavirus injection can continue with normal activities without wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, the non-injected, or those who have only received the first dose, must continue to wear a mask and adhere to physical distancing, according to the CDC.

Fauci welcomed the news, saying he was “very much in favor. People who have been vaccinated now, they really do need to get the feel that we’re approaching some form of normality.”

The vaccinated class of society could now feel “quite safe” removing their mask, both outdoors and indoors, continued Fauci, who claimed that recent positive data on the effectiveness of the injections was behind the decision.

“If you’re vaccinated, the data that’s accumulated now about the real-world effectiveness of a vaccine, really makes the risk of getting infected extraordinarily low and if you do get infected, the risk of getting any serious disease is even lower.”

Acclaiming the success of the experimental vaccines, Fauci pointed to a “substantial diminution in the number of daily cases on a seven day average.”

“There have been a number of papers that have come out that have shown the extraordinary real-world efficacy of the vaccine, at every level, at every age, under every circumstance,” he stated.

While the CDC removed the mask requirement for the vaccinated, it re-iterated the mask mandate for the non-vaccinated. The CDC update warns that those who “are NOT fully vaccinated” must continue “taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.”

However, despite this stipulation, Fauci undermined the CDC’s directive, by stating that the vaccinated had no risk of being infected when passing those who were not vaccinated. “I would have no concern walking down the street past a person who’s not been vaccinated, and even a person who’s been infected, because the protection is really quite substantial.”

Fauci’s comments will no doubt fuel debate about the rationale behind the continued need for masks, by those who have been vaccinated or not, if the injection offers such protection.

Indeed, his comments seem to be in some contrast to Joe Biden’s own remarks. Also on the evening of May 13, Biden tweeted and spoke to reporters, saying that “After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.”

After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2021

“If you’re vaccinated you can be around the vaccinated or unvaccinated people,” continued Biden, seeming to imply that the vaccine offers protection to those who have taken it.

Yet his next comment suggested that the injection did nothing of the sort, since those who had not taken the injection, still were advised to wear a mask in order to protect others. “But if you’re not vaccinated, or you’re not fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask for your own protection and the protection of other unvaccinated people.”

Biden’s stern directive has created waves on social media, as Americans have responded angrily to the thinly veiled de facto segregation which is being created. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (CO-03) responded briefly, writing “Alternatively, you could stop micro-managing our lives.”

Biden’s own promotion of mask-wearing as a supposed preventative of infection comes despite a mounting number of studies documenting minimal, if any, benefits from wearing a mask. In November 2020, a study from Denmark revealed that there was no statistically significant difference in COVID-19 cases between mask-wearers and non-mask-wearers.

The trial, the first of its kind, found a 0.3% discrepancy between infection rates in mask and non-mask wearers.

Even the CDC has downplayed the effectiveness of masks, as a May 2020 study published by CDC’s peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, “did not find evidence that surgical-type face masks are effective in reducing laboratory-confirmed influenza transmission, either when worn by infected persons (source control) or by persons in the general community to reduce their susceptibility.”

