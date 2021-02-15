Fauci’s logic: Abortion-funding stimulus package needs to pass for schools to reopen

CONTACT YOUR CONGRESSMEN: Oppose taxpayer-funded abortion #SaveHyde! Click to contact your congressmen today.

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, has asserted that the pro-abortion COVID Relief Bill now working its way through Congress needs to pass in order for the nation’s schools to be able to safely reopen.

Dr. Fauci gave no indication of regret over sacrificing the lives of the unborn by providing massive funding for abortion in the COVID Relief Bill in order to speed the opening of public schools.

“I think that the schools really do need more resources and that’s the reason why the national relief act that we’re talking about getting passed — we need that. The schools need more resources,” Fauci told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

Included in the nearly $2 trillion Relief Bill are provisions which would ignore previous abortion funding restrictions covered by the “Hyde Ammendment,” which for decades has been invoked by Congress to prohibit government spending on abortions.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden reversed his long-held support for the Hyde Ammendment and signaled that he now backs abortion up to the point of birth.

“Emboldened by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Democrats in Congress want to force taxpayers to bail out the abortion industry,” warned Washington-based pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA) President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a statement last week.

“Under the new pro-abortion administration, House Democrats are shamefully pushing a massive expansion of abortion on demand, paid for with tax dollars, in the guise of COVID-19 relief — including payouts to abortion giant Planned Parenthood. This divisive agenda flies in the face of the ‘unity’ the Biden-Harris ticket promised to inspire,” said Dannenfelser.

Included in the Democrats’ proposed stimulus package:

$750 million for global health activities and billions in funding for community health centers without applying the Hyde Amendment

A $50 million funding increase for the Title X program. On the heels of President Biden’s order directing the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to begin rolling back President Trump’s Protect Life Rule, Title X would once again become a slush fund for abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood.

Granting Planned Parenthood access to small business funding

Expansions of taxpayer-funded abortion coverage via Obamacare and a new initiative that would fund abortion-covering COBRA insurance

“As we continue to combat this pandemic, all of us can agree that we must rebuild our economy, we must reopen our schools, and we must restore our communities,” said Rep. John Joyce (R-PA), a medical doctor who is a member of the U.S. House Commerce Committee, commenting on the COVID Relief Bill.

“As we discuss these issues that are central to our nation’s recovery, it’s difficult to comprehend why the COVID-19 Relief Bill that we are considering today [gives] millions of dollars for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers,” said Rep. Joyce in a video message. “If passed, this funding won’t get kids back into the classroom, it won’t get vaccines into arms, and it won’t get Americans back to work.”

“As millions of Americans are struggling with health, economic, and educational ramifications of this pandemic, this is not the time to play politics,” asserted Joyce, adding that Democrats are pushing “extreme anti-life provisions masquerading as COVID-19 relief are a blatant disregard for all pro-life Americans.”

“Polls consistently show that the overwhelming majority of Americans, including millions of rank-and-file Democrats, are opposed to bankrolling abortion businesses whether in this country or overseas,” SBA’s Dannenfelser noted.

A January 27 Marist/Knights of Columbus poll released last month found that 58% of Americans — including 65% of Independents and nearly one third of Democrats — oppose using taxpayer money to fund abortions in the United States.

The same poll found that 77% of Americans — including 55% of Democrats, 85% of Independents, and nearly two thirds of “pro-choice” respondents — oppose using taxpayer dollars to promote abortion overseas.

“If [the Democrats] codify Roe and repeal the Hyde Amendment, they can kiss the House and Senate goodbye in 2022,” tweeted the pro-life group Democrats for Life.

If @TheDemocrats codify Roe and repeal the Hyde Amendment, they can kiss the House and Senate goodbye in 2022.



Let's not sacrifice our entire legislative agenda for something like this. We can do better. — Democrats for Life (@demsforlife) February 11, 2021

In late January, 200 Republican congressmen vowed in a letter addressed to U.S. House and Senate leadership their “unified opposition to Congressional Democrats’ efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment and other current-law, pro-life appropriations provisions.”