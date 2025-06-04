FBI asks Americans to report medical facilities that transition gender-confused kids

The FBI is soliciting tips from the American people on medical professionals who continue to perform life-altering gender 'transition' procedures on confused children.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking Americans to report anything they know about medical professionals who continue to perform life-altering gender “transition” procedures on confused children.

Within days of returning to office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that the federal government “will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support” the medical “transitioning” of gender-confused minors, “and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit” the practice.

“Help the FBI protect children,” the bureau appealed on its official X account June 2. “As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care.”

It asked citizens to “(r)eport tips of any hospitals, clinics, or practitioners performing these surgical procedures on children at 1-800-CALL-FBI,” or to submit them to the official Electronic Tip Form at tips.fbi.gov.

Help the FBI protect children. As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care. Report tips of any hospitals, clinics, or practitioners performing these surgical… — FBI (@FBI) June 2, 2025

Twenty-five states currently have laws against subjecting minors to transition procedures. But there is currently no federal ban in place that the federal government could enforce, so it is unclear what specifically the FBI will do with the tips beyond sharing them with state and local law enforcement. Attorney Josh Block of the far-left, pro-LGBT American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) complained to CNN that the “only purpose of a tweet like this is to create fear and confusion for transgender youth, their families and their medical providers.”

Regardless, a large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physicallytransformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Share











