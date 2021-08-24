FBI finds ‘scant evidence’ 1/6 riot was organized; questions of bureaus’ own involvement remain

Darren Beattie from Revolver warned the FBI was ‘sabotaging their own narrative’ regarding an organized right-wing militia plot to avoid having to ‘investigate the highest levels of these militia groups’ which ‘are very likely government agents themselves.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Despite months of relentless and hyperbolic conspiracy claims by Democrats and the media that the January 6 disturbance at the Capitol was an “armed insurrection,” it is now reported that the FBI has found “scant evidence” that the riot was an organized plot to overturn the official results of the presidential election.

According to a Friday report from Reuters, “the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump.”

Reuter’s sources include “four current and former law enforcement officials… who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.”

Commenting on the more than 570 alleged offenders who have been arrested, one of these sources estimated that 90 to 95% of them are “one-off cases.” “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized,” the former official said. “But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

FBI investigators did find that members of certain groups, such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, had participated in some prior planning to break into the Capitol, but did not find any evidence such “groups had serious plans about what to do if they made it inside.”

With regards to the more serious political charges, some may remember former U.S. attorney of the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, asserting on 60 Minutes in April that he believed “the facts do support” indictments of even “sedition,” against 1/6 protestors.

Other sources indicated these charges, along with racketeering, had indeed been initially considered by prosecutors, but now, Reuters reports, “there has been little, if any, recent discussion by senior Justice Department officials of filing charges such as ‘seditious conspiracy’ to accuse defendants of trying to overthrow the government. They have also opted not to bring racketeering charges, often used against organized criminal gangs.”

And though the 1/6 media “insurrection” narrative provided a pretense for Democrats to initiate a second impeachment inquiry against President Trump, “the FBI has so far found no evidence that he or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence,” Reuters reports.

Further, there remain no charges filed or pending against either an individual or group for playing a central role in organizing or leading the riot.

Ironically, however, Revolver News broke an important story in June, which was amplified by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, indicating that FBI operatives themselves may have not only participated in the Capitol breach as mere informants, but had a role in actually organizing it as a means of entrapment.

Though the DOJ’s investigation of the 1/6 events has been conducted with a “speed and scale that is unprecedented,” according to court filings many who were involved in the riot, and even acted in violent ways, have not been charged.

“The government calls these people ‘unindicted co-conspirators,’” explained Carlson. “What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they’re FBI operatives.”

The Fox News host went on to give examples of two particular “unindicted co-conspirators” who “were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So, FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents,” he concluded.

While it has been well established over the last couple of decades how FBI agents have routinely utilized tactics of entrapment, even encouraging and enabling hapless individuals to commit crimes—to the point of even terrorizing U.S. citizens—it may be notable that the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, had actually been a prolific FBI informant in the past, though there is no evidence of any such activity in recent years.

In addition, Stewart Rhodes, the “founder, boss and kingpin of the Oath Keepers,” is himself identified as one of the “unindicted co-conspirators” in these 1/6 court filings, according to Revolver.

Thus, it remains possible that even the leaders of two of the primary militia groups, who have several members indicted on conspiracy charges for their alleged pre-planned incursion into the Capitol, are working with the FBI as well.

In a Friday interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Darren Beattie from Revolver celebrated the “total vindication” of all their reporting on these issues, including “the thesis that key militia members at the highest levels were actually working with (or for) the government.”

However, he warned that with this leak the FBI is creating an excuse “to justify kneecapping their investigations into militia leadership. They’re sabotaging their own narrative” regarding an organized right-wing militia plot “that was useful for a long time to frame all of us as terrorists.”

“Now they are abandoning that narrative because if they continue to push that narrative, that means they actually have to investigate the highest levels of these militia groups … [that] are very likely to be agents themselves,” he said.

This also means that, as one commentator identified in March, which everyone really knew, the military-occupation-level “security” around the Capitol, including over 5,000 National Guard troops and eight-foot razor wire fencing, was “theater to make January 6 more than what it was,” in order to reinforce the broad “domestic terrorist” narrative as a pretense to serve multiple political objectives.

Gab’s Andrew Torba demands retraction of ‘defamatory lies’ published by New York Times

Finally, also of relevance, the attacks upon alternative social media outlets based on the 1/6 “insurrection” narrative seem to have been exposed as well.

In response to this report, Gab CEO and founder Andrew Torba has now demanded that the New York Times retract a January 6 story they published “claiming without providing any evidence whatsoever that the storming of the Capitol was organized on our platform.”

In an article admonishing the Times’ author of the story, “her demonic friends at the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] and Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg.” Torba explained how the “defamatory lies” of these organizations and individuals “had dire consequences” not only for his company, but especially for fellow alternative platform Parler, “which was immediately removed from App Stores and hosting providers and has never fully recovered.”

“These defamatory lies also impacted Gab’s public image,” he wrote, and are “still featured prominently on Gab’s Wikipedia page and… falsely cited by other reporters in stories about Gab to this day.”

“We demand a full and immediate retraction of this story by the New York Times and thank God for shining the light of truth on this fake news story,” he said.

RELATED:

Analysis of Jan. 6 – Seemingly engineered by Deep State to destroy Trump and entire conservative movement

The January 6 ‘insurrection’ narrative debunked

FBI likely played role in organizing Jan. 6 riot, says report entered into Congressional record

Pro-Trump Jan. 6 ‘political prisoners’ rotting away in dedicated DC prison, without bail or trial

Recent History Suggests FBI Involvement in January 6

Share











