FBI memo whistleblower Kyle Seraphin was suspended for refusing COVID jab, flagging pro-life targeting

Kyle Seraphin said that his original suspension from the FBI was due to his decision not to receive a COVID shot and for disclosing FBI targeting of pro-lifers in New Mexico.

(LifeSiteNews) — FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin, who leaked the intelligence memo targeting traditional Catholics, has said that he was originally suspended from the bureau for refusing the COVID shot and leaking information on the FBI targeting pro-lifers.

Seraphin stated in a video released in October 2022 that he was “not on board with” complying with the COVID vaccine mandate for all federal employees when he worked for the FBI in 2021.

“I immediately filed for a religious exemption, which was probably strike one and maybe strike two against me,” the whistleblower said.

Continuing, Seraphin recalled that in October of 2021 he had “met with the representatives for my congresswoman… including their law enforcement liaison,” at which time he “made several disclosures” regarding possible wrongdoing within the FBI.

Seraphin said that he blew the whistle on things “that were going wrong in the Afghanistan refugee or parolee camps,” as well as the FBI targeting “pro-life activists at abortion clinics” as “counterterrorism targets.”

“There was a set of women who were part of a Catholic organization, and they had a trailer with an ultrasound machine, and they would attempt to convince women to do an ultrasound and see their baby, which I don’t see anything wrong with,” he stated. “And it doesn’t seem to violate any federal law, but it didn’t stop people from my office from interviewing them, which I found very troubling.”

“So strike three, I think was me blowing the whistle on that,” he suggested.

Seraphin said that he was suspended and had to hand in his badge and gun, but his employment with the FBI was not officially terminated.

Furthermore, Seraphin said that he was the one who put out the memo by Attorney General Merrick Garland to the FBI about targeting conservative parents that complained at school board meetings.

He also revealed that from his experience working inside the FBI “it seems more and more what we’ve determined is that there are a group of undesirables in this country.”

“And I say we in kind of a tongue-in-cheek way at this point,” he added, “but the undesirables seem to be all conservative.”

Joran Peterson, white supremacy and January 6

The FBI whistleblower explained that the label “white supremacy” was loosely applied to certain people, even though there is no definition of the term in federal law. “And the way that they use it and the way that they apply it is the same way that you see the news media apply it,” he said. “So it’s very flexible and it can be moved around in order to suit various beliefs.”

In counterterrorism briefings that Seraphin attended in 2016 and 2017, Milo Yiannopoulos and Jordan Peterson were discussed as “cautionary figures on the alt-right.”

Moreover, the FBI Whistleblower argued that the so-called “insurrection” on January 6, 2021, was blown way out of proportion. He contrasted it with the Antifa and BLM riots that took place in 2020.

“I was in Portland and I did undercover or low visibility surveillance for the better part of two weeks,” Seraphin said. “I watched my agents get chased. People on my team were chased down and targeted by Antifa. I myself had a half dozen of them surround my vehicle when I was off duty.”

“And then several, I mean dozens of deaths, maybe 20-plus deaths are the numbers that my folks have been able to kind of tie in. But there may have been more.”

“That was not the case on January 6,” he stated.

Seraphin detailed conversations with agents that were called to assist during the events of January 6, who were allegedly laughing about the whole incident.

“Is that the way that our country is supposed to act? No, but these were a bunch of clowns,” Seraphin said about the January 6 protestors who gained entry into the Capitol.

“They obviously did some property damage. I don’t condone that sort of thing. I definitely don’t condone them fighting with cops. I think that’s atrocious. But this is Washington D.C., a city that deals with aggressive protests and near riots on a regular basis.”

In early February Seraphin released an eight-page internal document sent on January 23, indicating the FBI in Richmond, Virginia planned to conduct surveillance to intercept “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” who have allegedly found common ground with “radical-traditionalist Catholic (RTC) ideology,” LifeSiteNews reported.

After the memo caused an immense backlash, the FBI retracted the document; however, Seraphin claimed that the document was still circulated internally on the FBI’s servers.

