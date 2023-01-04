FBI offers $10,000 reward for pro-abortion vandals who attacked Raphael Warnock’s church

ATLANTA (LifeSiteNews) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) offered a $10,000 reward recently for information leading to the arrest of vandals who attacked a historic black church connected to Martin Luther King Jr. and Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

The Atlanta FBI office “is offering a reward and seeking information about a group of 10 people captured on video vandalizing the outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary,” according to a December 29 news release.

Warnock, who supports abortion through all nine months of pregnancy up until the moment of birth, leads the church as its pastor. MLK Jr. and his father were both pastors at the church.

“On Sunday, July 3, 2022, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a member or members of the group sprayed the words ‘if abortions [aren’t] safe neither are you’ on the side of the church. The group was dressed in all black,” according to the FBI news release.

All of the suspects captured on film appear to be white.

The FBI declined to provide an update in response to an inquiry from LifeSiteNews. “To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, I cannot share details of the ongoing process,” public affairs staffer Tony Thomas told LifeSiteNews. “While I can’t comment on operational specifics, I can assure you that we assess every tip that comes in and, if credible, pursue the lead accordingly. Every reward offered by the FBI is from the FBI.”

LifeSiteNews asked for an update on the investigation, if Senator Warnock’s office played any role in the reward, and if the law enforcement agency was looking into any other incidents of pro-abortion vandalism.

Warnock’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. LifeSiteNews asked if he condemned all pro-abortion violence, if he wanted to see the pro-abortion vandals arrested and criminally charged, and if he or his office played any role in securing an FBI reward for information.

The attack on Warnock’s church, despite its pastor supporting legalized abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, is just one example of violence and harassment perpetrated by pro-abortion activists since the Roe v. Wade reversal opinion from the Supreme Court leaked in May, and the official decision came down in June in the Dobbs v. Jackson case.

RELATED: Full list of Mother’s Day pro-abortion vandalism

Since then, pro-abortion activists have protested outside of the homes of Supreme Court justices, in violation of federal law, and one even traveled from California with the clear purpose of killing Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Pro-life churches, groups, and pregnancy resource centers have faced fire bombings, vandalism, and other attacks, with little to no pushback from the White House and leading Democrats. A leftist in Michigan even shot an 84-year-old volunteer who was simply knocking on doors and hoping to talk to residents about a ballot referendum.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and Attorney General Merrick Garland continue to largely ignore the issue, instead sending federal agents after peaceful pro-lifers such as Mark Houck and Paul Vaughn.

However, the current FBI director estimated that 70% of abortion-related violence after the reversal of Roe in June has targeted pro-life centers and churches. The FBI did announce in June, prior to the Dobbs decision, that it was investigating attacks on pro-life groups.

The attacks and threats of violence have been unending. For example, just a few weeks ago, the violent pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, which has boasted about its criminal activity, attacked the garage door and driveway of a Pregnancy Aid Detroit board member’s home in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. Criminals also vandalized the Pregnancy Aid center that same day.

Share











