FBI offers reward for info on Jane’s Revenge extremists who threatened to ‘shoot up’ pro-lifers

LINCOLN, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) — The Omaha, Nebraska office of the FBI is finally offering a sizable monetary reward for information concerning violent threats made against pro-lifers late last year. The move comes after months of inaction by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice in prosecuting pro-abortion extremists, followed by pressure from Republican lawmakers to crack down on the vandalism and threats.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, in December 2022, an individual or individuals identifying themselves as members of the radical pro-abortion terror group Jane’s Revenge left two notes threatening to “shoot up” pro-lifers in Nebraska shortly after the state legislature reportedly inched closer to a ban on abortions after 12 weeks’ gestation.

Jane’s Revenge has taken credit for vandalism and fire bombings of pregnancy centers and churches across the country.

Now, six months after the discovery of the notes, the FBI is offering up to $15,000 for information about the letters, The Nebraska Examiner reported. FBI agents are also looking for a vehicle in connection with the threats, identified as a 1998-2004 tan or silver Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

“There was no explanation in the news release from the FBI about why a reward was being offered now,” six months after the incidents, the Nebraska Examiner noted.

One of the threatening notes had been discovered on the door of the St. John Paul II Newman Center at the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) on the morning of December 3, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

The letter threatened: “If our right [sic] to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman center with our new AR14 rifles. Sincerely, Jane’s Revenge.”

Another note, taped to an outer door of Christ Community Church in Omaha, similarly warned: “If the abortion ban goes into effect in Bellevue we’re going to shoot up your church with our AR14 rifles. Sincerely, Jane’s Revenge.”

It’s unclear what the writer (or writers) of the letters is referring to; there is no such thing as an “AR14 rifle.” The semi-automatic rifle commonly owned (and frequently disparaged by anti-gun activists) is called an AR-15.

Live Action pointed out that the note taped to the Newman Center door had been discovered by members of Students For Life of America (SFLA) when they arrived to hold a Political Leadership Workshop.

“When we arrived, a death threat via guns from Jane’s Revenge was posted on the door,” SFLA head Kristan Hawkins said in a Facebook post, noting that her team “called the police” and began “scrambling to find a hotel or other paid location that will be safe to still host the event.”

She remarked that pro-lifers “are headed towards tragedy if Attorney General Merrick Garland continues to refuse to act to protect peaceful pro-lifers from pro-abortion terrorist groups.”

In the lead-up and aftermath of both the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the official ruling in June 2022, pro-abortion activists have carried out a barrage of threats and attacks against pro-life centers and churches.

In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that 70 percent of abortion-related violence in the wake of the overthrow of Roe was committed against pro-life groups. Despite this, the Biden administration has largely reacted with a lack of aggressive action in prosecuting the attackers.

Pro-life advocates, including members of Congress, have spent months calling out the Biden administration for allegedly operating according to a double standard by selectively punishing pro-lifers like sidewalk counselor Mark Houck and concentration camp survivor Eva Edl, while failing to summon equivalent law enforcement muscle to prosecute pro-abortion activists.

In January, the new GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives resolved to create a “Weaponization of Government” Select Committee to investigate “the politicization of the FBI” among other agenda items. The committee stated it would consider 11 instances of such alleged politicization of the FBI and the DOJ, including the use of the FACE Act to arrest pro-lifers like Houck.

Shortly after the establishment of the new committee, the FBI appeared to take a step toward stronger law enforcement action against pro-abortion vandals, announcing a $25,000 reward for information about attacks on the pro-life centers.

To date, five pro-abortion activists have been indicted for vandalism since the fall of Roe v. Wade, all of whom are charged with violating the FACE act for attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers in Florida.

Last month, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene introduced a resolution calling for the impeachment of Wray for his agency’s role in allegedly targeting pro-lifers and Latin Mass-going Catholics.

